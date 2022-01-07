Canada's $40 Billon Settlement with First Nations Groups Not Binding, Doesn't Change Children's Lives

Canada’s Quebec province plans to tax people who do not get vaccinated against Covid amid a surge in Omicron cases.At a briefing on Tuesday, Quebec’s premier Francois Legault said: “Those who refuse to get their first doses in the coming weeks will have to pay a new health contribution.”“The majority are asking that there be consequences. ... It’s a question of fairness for the 90% of the population that have made some sacrifices. We owe them.”While the details of the financial penalty is still being worked out, Mr Legault said it would be “significant” and no less than than...

