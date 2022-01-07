ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Canada's $40 Billon Settlement with First Nations Groups Not Binding, Doesn't Change Children's Lives

redlakenationnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanada has tentatively agreed to a $40 billion (Canadian dollars, about $31 billion USD) settlement, to right its discriminatory child welfare system that disproportionately...

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Canada to pay £22bn to Indigenous First Nation children forced into foster care

Canada has agreed to pay £22bn in compensation to First Nations children who were taken from their families and put into the welfare system, in a major step towards reconciliation with the country’s Indigenous population. Under the agreement, spurred by Canada’s largest ever class action lawsuits, half of...
AMERICAS
Grist

Canada to compensate First Nations for decades of dirty water

It’s Tuesday, January 5, and Canada is spending billions on clean drinking water for First Nations communities. Tens of thousands of Indigenous people in Canada have spent decades without reliable access to clean drinking water. Now, the Canadian government has plans to put it right. A court-approved settlement released...
POLITICS
redlakenationnews.com

A $31.5B settlement over treatment of Indigenous children

The federal government, First Nations organizations, and class-action lawyers announced details of two agreements in principle Tuesday that, if ratified, could end a nearly 15-year-old legal battle over the racist underfunding of child welfare services on reserves and in the Yukon. The deals, worth $40 billion and reached New Year’s...
POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

As a lawyer who's helped fight for the rights of First Nations children, here’s what you need to know about the $40B child welfare agreements

The government of Canada announced it had reached agreements-in-principle this week to compensate First Nations victims of its discriminatory child welfare system and to fund long-term reform of both the First Nations Child and Family Services and Jordan’s Principle — a legal rule aiming to ensure equitable access to public services for First Nations children. The agreements-in-principle were reached following nearly two months of negotiations between the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society, the Assembly of First Nations, the Chiefs of Ontario, the Nishnawbe Aski Nation and counsels for two class action cases — Xavier Moushoom and Zach Trout....
AMERICAS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Billon#Canadian#Indigenous
TheConversationCanada

Canada’s isn't responding with foresight when it comes to COVID-19

Global problems require global solutions. With COVID-19, however, we’re seeing that our governance mechanisms don’t drive global solutions even when our lives depend on it. This is a problem because it will lead to diminishing trust in public institutions and a dragged-out pandemic response, as we fail to prevent deaths, long-term disability and lasting economic hardship of millions. To end this pandemic, Canada must act with foresight, but what does that mean? Simple won’t cut it Earlier this month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invited Canadians to, once again, get vaccinated: get your first shot, your second shot, your booster, vaccinate your children, and let’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Canada’s Quebec plans anti-vax tax to fine the unjabbed

Canada’s Quebec province plans to tax people who do not get vaccinated against Covid amid a surge in Omicron cases.At a briefing on Tuesday, Quebec’s premier Francois Legault said: “Those who refuse to get their first doses in the coming weeks will have to pay a new health contribution.”“The majority are asking that there be consequences. ... It’s a question of fairness for the 90% of the population that have made some sacrifices. We owe them.”While the details of the financial penalty is still being worked out, Mr Legault said it would be “significant” and no less than than...
PUBLIC HEALTH
erienewsnow.com

Build Back Better isn't a path to socialism. It's an investment in our nation's children

Opinion by Jim Himes for CNN Business Perspectives. For far too many American children, the race is over before it really begins. Arbitrary factors like zip code, race and gender are determining whether those children prosper or are consigned to poverty. About half of children born into poverty in the US will spend at least half their childhoods poor. And they are much more likely to experience poverty in early adulthood as well. That's not how we understand the American Dream, and it's an eminently solvable problem.
SOCIETY
stonyplainreporter.com

FIRST READING: Canada's Omicron lockdowns among world's harshest

First Reading is a daily newsletter keeping you posted on the travails of Canadian politicos, all curated by the National Post’s own Tristin Hopper. To get an early version sent direct to your inbox every Monday to Thursday at 6 p.m. ET (and 9 a.m. on Sundays), sign up here.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
redlakenationnews.com

As tribes wait for investigation to conclude, debate over Indian schools continues

Tribes across the Southwest dread the possibility that thousands of unmarked graves might be uncovered by a federal investigation into abandoned Native American boarding schools expected to wrap up early this year. The investigation, ordered by U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, came in the wake of the discovery this year...
EDUCATION
roselawgroupreporter.com

Arizona governor signs executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for government employees

Governor Doug Ducey has signed an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employees, but healthcare institutions are exempt from the rule. The governor issued an executive order on Dec. 15, stating “No person shall be required by this state, or any city, town or county to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine, but a health care institution licensed pursuant to A.R.S. Title 36, Chapter 4 may require the institution’s employees to be vaccinated.”
ARIZONA STATE
Source New Mexico

Navajo Nation will send $2,000 to adults and $600 to kids in COVID-19 hardship aid

The Navajo people are getting some much needed help from their Tribal government as another round of COVID-19 hardship assistance checks are expected to roll out soon. Enrolled citizens of the Navajo Nation can expect funds in the coming weeks with $2000 for every adult and $600 for minors, after Navajo Nation Tribal leaders signed a resolution approving $557 million in funding to be used as hardship assistance.
ADVOCACY
americanmilitarynews.com

China forces Tibetan monks to watch destruction of sacred statue

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Authorities in China’s Sichuan province last month forced Tibetan monks and other local residents to watch the demolition of a large and venerated Buddha statue following official complaints that the statue had been built too high, Tibetan sources said.
RELIGION
The Independent

Woman accuses Chinese couple in Montreal grocery store of being responsible for Covid

Police in Montreal were called to a supermarket and removed a woman after she insulted a Chinese-Canadian couple.A video of the encounter captured by a victim, Ken Mak, was shared to Facebook on Monday and appeared to show the woman attacking the couple. Mr Mak, who moved from China to Canada 20 years ago, was asked if he was Chinese and was blamed for ”21 months of bulls****”, in an apparent reference to Covid. “All of these f****** epidemic that became a pandemic, it’s because of you Chinese people!”, the woman shouted. “F*** you”. Mr Mak could be heard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
healththoroughfare.com

Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy