Utah defensive tackles coach Sione Po’uha has announced that he is retiring from coaching. Po’uha coached the defensive tackles at Utah for the last three seasons, starting in the 2019 season. Prior to Utah, he was the defensive tackles coach for Navy, under head coach Ken Niumatalolo. Po’uha also was the director of player personnel for Utah in 2017 and was a student assistant at Utah during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 18 HOURS AGO