Bureau of Indian Education unveils first official logo

Santa Fe, New Mexico, January 7, 2022 - The National Emerging Museum Professionals Network (NEMPN), a major nonprofit, has launched its very first awards program in order to "recognize individuals and institutions who have shown outstanding service to emerging museum professionals." For the Inaugural EMP Awards the Institute of American Indian Arts' (IAIA) Museum Studies Department has received an award for Best Museum Studies Program. For this category, three museum studies degree/certificate programs in the nation were recognized for the diversity and inclusiveness of their programs and the quality education and training they provide to emerging museum professionals. The other two were The Cooperstown Graduate Program and The University of Washington Museology Master of Arts Program.
Comments / 0