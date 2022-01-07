ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bureau of Indian Education unveils first official logo

The Bureau of Indian Education has unveiled its first official logo, based on a design from a student.

Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Bureau of Indian Affairs launches site to aid cases involving indigenous people

The Bureau of Indian Affairs has launched a new website set to help cases involving indigenous people. Officials launched the website in December to connect those to the proper authorities who might have information about cases involving missing and murdered indigenous people. “The Missing and Murdered Indigenous peoples crisis has...
INDIA
crossroadstoday.com

New Mexico education officials miss transparency deadline

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An initiative aimed at providing greater accountability for public spending on education missed its inaugural deadline. The New Mexico Public Education Department acknowledged Tuesday that it missed a year-end deadline to launch a website to provide details about how much schools spend and on what.
EDUCATION
redlakenationnews.com

As tribes wait for investigation to conclude, debate over Indian schools continues

Tribes across the Southwest dread the possibility that thousands of unmarked graves might be uncovered by a federal investigation into abandoned Native American boarding schools expected to wrap up early this year. The investigation, ordered by U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, came in the wake of the discovery this year...
EDUCATION
KEYT

First Hispanic director of the Census Bureau sworn in

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert Santos has been sworn in as the head of the nation’s largest statistical agency. He became the first Hispanic director of the U.S. Census Bureau on Wednesday, as well as the bureau’s 26th director. The Senate had previously approved the third-generation Mexican American statistician from San Antonio, Texas. Santos will oversee a bureau that conducts the once-a-decade census as well as surveys that create the data infrastructure of the nation. In his new job, Santos will be responsible for leading the agency as it lays the groundwork for executing the next census in 2030.
U.S. POLITICS
redlakenationnews.com

Chickasaw Nation launches Veteran Car Tag Reimbursement Program

ADA, Okla. — A new program announced by Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby will help Chickasaw veterans pay the cost of car tags. The Veteran Car Tag Reimbursement Program is a service available to all Chickasaw veterans who live within the United States. “This program serves as an expression...
ADA, OK
redlakenationnews.com

Sixteen Innovators to Watch in 2022

As we move into 2022, we have our eyes on 16 different innovators from nine projects. These groundbreakers are experts in their fields-which range from social justice to biology to artificial intelligence-and they are drumming up new ways to push the envelope. Victor A. Lopez-Carmen-whose name is Waokiya Mani in...
redlakenationnews.com

NEMPN Awards IAIA with Best Museum Studies Program

Santa Fe, New Mexico, January 7, 2022 - The National Emerging Museum Professionals Network (NEMPN), a major nonprofit, has launched its very first awards program in order to "recognize individuals and institutions who have shown outstanding service to emerging museum professionals." For the Inaugural EMP Awards the Institute of American Indian Arts' (IAIA) Museum Studies Department has received an award for Best Museum Studies Program. For this category, three museum studies degree/certificate programs in the nation were recognized for the diversity and inclusiveness of their programs and the quality education and training they provide to emerging museum professionals. The other two were The Cooperstown Graduate Program and The University of Washington Museology Master of Arts Program.
MUSEUMS
redlakenationnews.com

Indian Country starts off new year with surge in COVID-19 cases

Tribal communities across the nation are once again seeing an explosion in COVID-19 cases following the busy holiday season and as a new and highly contagious variant brings upheaval to Indian Country. Some tribes are reimposing lockdowns, the likes of which haven’t been seen since the onset of the coronavirus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Senate Committee Gives Greenlight To Eric Garcetti’s Nomination As U.S. Ambassador To India

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s nomination as U.S. Ambassador to India cleared the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday. Garcetti was among a series of ambassadors and other foreign affairs nominees approved en bloc, meaning the committee approved them in full. Although individual senators raised public objections to some of the nominees, none did to Garcetti’s selection. The nomination now moves to the full Senate. A vote has yet to be scheduled. If Garcetti is confirmed, the City Council could then appoint a person to fill the position through the end of his term, which runs through Dec. 11. It also could call...
LOS ANGELES, CA
redlakenationnews.com

'Strong editing power'

A new year brings new change and that certainly is the case at Indian Country Today. A pair of promotions from within the organization have filled out editing positions following Jourdan Bennett-Begaye's move from managing editor to editor. These moves also follow a rebranding of the newscast that is now...
ENTERTAINMENT
AFP

US to hold largest-ever offshore wind farm auction next month

The US government announced Wednesday it will auction more than 480,000 acres off the coasts of New York and New Jersey to build wind farms as part of its campaign to supply renewable energy to more than 10 million homes by 2030. The auction comes after the state governments of New York and New Jersey announced plans to install 16 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2035, the largest such commitment in the country, the Interior Department said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Indian Economic Growth Not Be Impacted Much by Omicron: Official

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Omicron wave of coronavirus is unlikely to have much impact on India's economic growth, not more than of 5-10 basis points, a senior government official said on Thursday. "India is much better prepared to cope with new wave of coronavirus," Anurag Jain, secretary at the...
ECONOMY
redlakenationnews.com

Bureau of Indian Education Unveils New Logo

WASHINGTON – The Bureau of Indian Education marks a significant milestone by unveiling its official logo today. This is the first logo for BIE since becoming a bureau in 2006. The initial logo design was created by Kayla Jackson, a member of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe who is also a graduate of the Bureau's Haskell Indian Nations University located in Lawrence, Kansas.
EDUCATION
WXYZ

ABC Action News

