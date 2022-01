My final AP Top 25, which is below, included a pair of Mountain West teams, with Utah State at No. 18 and San Diego State at No. 19. I also considered Air Force, but didn't have quite enough room to get the Falcons on my ballot. Here is the final overall AP Top 25, which also included Utah State (No. 24) and SDSU (No. 25). Fresno State received two points and Air Force one to cap one of the best seasons in conference history, including a 5-1 bowl record. The MW has had at least two teams in the final AP Top 25 in three of the last four seasons, including three teams in 2018. The last time the MW did not have a Top 25 team in the final poll was 2015 when SDSU was second among "others receiving votes."

