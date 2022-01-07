ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horoscope for Friday, Jan. 7, 2022

By Georgia Nicols
Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 4 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Pisces into Aries. Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a feel-good day! That’s why it will be easy to get along with others, especially bosses, parents and VIPs. In fact, relations with people in...

