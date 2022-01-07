ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Pots of money' out of reach for some

The Bipartisan Infrastructure and Jobs Act includes $12 billion for Indian Country, however, making the most of the funding opportunities presents challenges for some Native organizations....

AM 1390 KRFO

Find Out Here If There’s Money Out There That Belongs to You

The State of Minnesota has returned more than $6 million in unclaimed cash and property to Minnesotans that forgot or were unaware that it was theirs to claim. One in ten Americans has money or property that belongs to them, that they had no idea even existed. It could be an inheritance, money from an old bank account, leftover paychecks from an old job, or just about anything else you can think of.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Biden reduces Alaska lands available for development

The Biden administration has announced plans to reduce the area in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska available for oil and gas development. The U.S. Geological Survey estimates the reserve, which is located on the western North Slope of Alaska, contains 8.7 billion barrels of developable oil. The Bureau of Land Management...
ALASKA STATE
theeastcountygazette.com

Taxpayers Will Begin to Receive $5,200 in Bonuses From IRS in 2022

This is good news to those who want to ease the economic situation and January’s downward slope if you are looking forward to a stimulus check at the beginning of the year. In the case of an adult Navajo Tribe member eligible for the assistance, the stimulus check could reach $2,000, while the stimulus check for minors has been approved at $600.
AMERICAS
Republic Monitor

$600, $1,000 Stimulus Checks To Be Sent Out in the Next Two Days

The last tranche of $600 and $1,100 stimulus checks will be issued to certain qualified and eligible Americans in the next two days. In a recently published article in The U.S. Sun, on January 11, the last distribution of assistance funds will be made to qualified residents of the United States. More than 180,000 checks totaling $127 million are now being delivered to citizens of California. Low-income families afflicted by the current COVID-19 pandemic will get stimulus checks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
journaltrib.com

Oil money helps some cemeteries

Murray Sagsveen, right, has worked to connect Lutheran cemeteries with oil and gas activity in North Dakota, bearing fruit for some, like the Bethel Lutheran Cemetery near Zahl, above. Green Valley (Arizona) News. People have teased Murray Sagsveen about having one of the “narrowest legal boutique specialties” imaginable -- connecting...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
redlakenationnews.com

A $31.5B settlement over treatment of Indigenous children

The federal government, First Nations organizations, and class-action lawyers announced details of two agreements in principle Tuesday that, if ratified, could end a nearly 15-year-old legal battle over the racist underfunding of child welfare services on reserves and in the Yukon. The deals, worth $40 billion and reached New Year’s...
POLITICS
AOL Corp

The vaccine mandate mess will probably get messier

Pop quiz: Is President Biden’s COVID vaccine requirement for most businesses on or off?. If you’re not sure, don’t worry—your boss probably doesn’t know, either. In September, Biden announced a new federal rule that would require all companies with 100 employees or more to assure their workers are either vaccinated or get regular COVID testing. There were a few exceptions, but the rule was likely to cover about 80 million private-sector workers. Separate rules required vaccination, with no testing option, for federal contractors, health care workers at facilities that receive federal funding, federal employees and U.S. military service members.
PHARMACEUTICALS
redlakenationnews.com

Tribes concerned about plan to power nuclear lab

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico Indigenous leaders are concerned about a proposed multimillion-dollar transmission line that would cross what they consider sacred lands. The transmission line planned by the U.S. government would bring more electricity to Los Alamos National Laboratory as it looks to power ongoing operations and future missions at the northern New Mexico complex that include manufacturing key components for the nation's nuclear arsenal.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
redlakenationnews.com

Omicron threatens to upend classrooms

The omicron variant is posing the biggest challenge for schools to date, threatening in-person learning and upending a year where classrooms have mostly remained open. Some major school districts shifted to remote learning just ahead of the winter holidays with plans to continue through the first few weeks of January, while others made last-minute decisions driven by surging COVID-19 infections and staff shortages.
EDUCATION
redlakenationnews.com

Home COVID tests to be covered by insurers starting Saturday

WASHINGTON - Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for people on their plans. The Biden administration announced the change Monday as it looks to lower costs and make testing for the virus more convenient amid rising frustrations. Under...
PUBLIC HEALTH
redlakenationnews.com

Sen. Tina Smith Leads Senate Hearing on Expanding Economic Development in Underserved Communities

Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN), who serves on the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, led the Senate Subcommittee on Housing, Transportation, and Community Development hearing on Friday to discuss two bills that address economic disparities in distressed communities and the expansion of financial services and capital investment on tribal lands, rural communities and among people of color communities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
redlakenationnews.com

Five Minneapolis council members show up to defend Near North homeless encampment

Out of the pitch-black predawn, dozens of heavily bundled activists assembled on North Girard and 2nd Avenues in Minneapolis to shield the residents of the Near North homeless encampment from imminent disbandment. They brought wagons laden with hand-warmers and McDonald's sandwiches, and built fires from scrap wood as they watched for dump trucks and skid steers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

