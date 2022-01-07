ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Chinese police rap Walmart for cybersecurity loopholes - local media

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RAoy5_0df9xRWX00
Walmart signs are displayed inside a Walmart store in Mexico City, Mexico March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

BEIJING, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Chinese authorities rapped Walmart for allegedly violating cybersecurity laws, local media reported, the latest trouble for the U.S. retailer that is already a target of accusations in the country for supposedly stopping sales of products from Xinjiang.

Police in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen discovered 19 "vulnerabilities" in Walmart's (WMT.N) network system in late November and accused it of being slow to fix the loopholes, the China Quality News, backed by the country's market regulator, reported on Wednesday.

Walmart was ordered to make rectifications, the report said, without mentioning any fines or details of the vulnerabilities.

The retail giant and the Shenzhen police did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday.

This marks a fresh set of troubles in China for Walmart, which in the past month has faced criticism for what local media has said was its deliberate removal of products sourced from Xinjiang from its apps and stores.

Xinjiang is a growing point of conflict between the Western governments and China, as U.N. experts and rights groups estimate more than a million people, mainly Uyghurs and members of other Muslim minorities, have been detained in camps there.

China has rejected accusations of forced labour or any other abuses in the far western region.

Walmart has seen a wave of membership cancellations at its arm Sam's Club in China since the Xinjiang issue. China's anti-graft agency also accused the retailer and Sam's Club of "stupidity and short-sightedness".

While Walmart has not publicly commented on this, Reuters reported that a Sam's Club executive told analysts on a call that the matter was a "misunderstanding" and that there was no deliberate removal of Xinjiang-sourced products. read more

In December, Sam's Club was fined 10,000 yuan ($1,568) in Shanghai by the city's market regulator for violating food safety laws after they found that a frozen vegetable product carried no production or expiry date, according to a separate local media report.

($1 = 6.3763 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Elon Musk is accused of 'economic support for genocide' after opening a new Tesla showroom in China's Xinjiang region despite abuse of Uyghur Muslims

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been accused of 'economic support for genocide' after the company opened a new showroom in China's Xinjiang region, despite the country's detention of potentially millions of Uyghur Muslims. Tesla's announcement quickly attracted criticism from rights and trade groups, making it the latest foreign firm caught...
BUSINESS
The US Sun

Western troops fell ill in Wuhan MONTHS before Covid outbreak officially began fuelling lab leak suspicions

WESTERN troops allegedly fell ill with a mystery illness after attending the World Military Games in Wuhan shortly before the Covid outbreak officially began. A long-serving Canadian officer was among scores of athletes who fell sick while attending the games in the pandemic ground zero city in China — fuelling theories the virus leaked from a nearby lab.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Computer Security#Chinese#The China Quality News#Western#U N#Muslim#Sam S Club Of
Reuters

China offers Kazakhstan security support, opposes 'external forces'

BEIJING, Jan 10 (Reuters) - China is willing to increase "law enforcement and security" cooperation with neighbouring Kazakhstan and help oppose interference by "external forces", China's foreign minister said on Monday, after violent protests in the Central Asian country. Wang Yi, who is also a state councillor, made the comments...
CHINA
AFP

Taiwan passes extra $8.6 bln defence budget as China threat grows

Taiwan's parliament on Tuesday passed an extra spending bill of nearly $8.6 billion in its latest bid to boost defence capabilities against an increasingly bellicose China.  On Tuesday, Taiwanese lawmakers agreed unanimously to pass the special budget, although cut it by TW$310 million.
POLITICS
The Independent

Chinese port city reports 41 virus cases, amid mass testing

Authorities in the Chinese city of Tianjin on Monday reported 41 COVID-19 infections out of 3.4 million residents tested since the discovery of two local omicron cases.Officials say they plan to test all of the 14 million inhabitants of the large port city that lies near the capital of Beijing City officials said that 41 people had tested positive as of 6 p.m. local time, according to state broadcaster CCTV. Of those 31 had COVID-19 symptoms and 10 did not.The outbreak, while small, has raised concerns because it is the first one in China linked to omicron and comes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Country
China
Fortune

China’s public dutifully obeyed COVID lockdowns for 2 years. Now two women’s miscarriages are sparking backlash

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since January 2020, when Beijing shut down the city of Wuhan to contain the world's original COVID-19 outbreak, China's citizens have borne with remarkable stoicism even the most draconian of their government's measures to fight the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCAX

Berlin police searching for alleged Walmart thief

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Berlin Police Department is looking for a man who they say stole two desktop computers from Walmart. Police say the man left through the store’s fire exit. Call Berlin police at 802-223-4401 if you saw anything suspicious or if you have information on the...
BERLIN, VT
International Business Times

Hong Kong Local Media Outlet Closes After Police Raid, Arrests

Hong Kong pro-democracy media outlet Stand News said Wednesday it will close after a police raid and arrests of seven current and former staff members, in the latest blow to the city's rapidly-shrinking press freedoms. Suppression of the semi-autonomous Chinese city's local press has increased in the wake of 2019's...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
cheddar.com

Walmart Draws Ire of Chinese Consumers Over Xinjiang Products

John Quelch, Dean of Miami Herbert Business School, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell, where he says the retail giant is acting in accordance to President Biden's new law banning goods from China's Xinjiang region. Quelch also elaborates on the importance of China in Walmart's overall strategy.
RETAIL
TheStreet

Chinese Communist Party Blasts Walmart

A Chinese Communist Party official ripped into Walmart WMT Friday over allegations that its Sam’s Club stores in China removed items made in Xinjiang. The U.S. and United Nations have accused China of using religious minorities as slave labor in the province. The criticism of Walmart came from the...
ECONOMY
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Intel Blasted on Social Media Over China

Intel (INTC) - Get Intel Corporation Report was being blasted on social media Monday for removing references to the Chinese region of Xinjiang from an open letter it sent to suppliers last month after the contents of the note sparked an uproar in China. Intel last month published a letter...
INTERNET
theregister.com

China puts Walmart in the naughty corner, citing 19 alleged cybersecurity 'violations'

American budget retailer Walmart was cited for 19 alleged cybersecurity breaches in China, state-sponsored media reported last week. "It is reported that the public security organs discovered nineteen exploitable network security vulnerabilities in Walmart's network system on November 25, 2021, and [the company] did not deal with system vulnerabilities in a timely manner," said China Quality News, a mouthpiece for the country's State Administration for Market Supervision (SAMR) regulatory agency, in a canned statement in Chinese.
ECONOMY
AFP

Hong Kong to create more national security crimes

Hong Kong will create a host of new national security crimes, the city's leader said Wednesday, as she presided over the first session of a new "patriots only" legislature scrubbed of political opposition. Under new "patriots only" political rules also imposed by Beijing, the city's legislature has been cleared of any opposition.
CHINA
The Independent

China's Tianjin orders more testing on 14 million residents

The northern Chinese city of Tianjin ordered a second round of COVID-19 testing on all 14 million residents Wednesday following the discovery of 97 cases of the omicron variant during initial screenings that began Sunday. Residents are to remain where they are until the results of all the nucleic acid tests are received, the official Xinhua News Agency said. Xinhua said authorities have carried out almost 12 million tests so far, with 7.8 million samples returned. Infections were first reported on Saturday in the city that is only about an hour from Beijing which is to host the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Xinjiang anti-terror general to lead China's Hong Kong garrison

A general who led China's anti-terrorism special forces in Xinjiang has been promoted to head the People's Liberation Army in Hong Kong, state media has reported. Three years ago, Reference News -- a branch of Xinhua -- reported that a new special force called Mountain Eagle Commando had been formed in Xinjiang "for the anti-terrorism needs in the region and across China".
POLITICS
The Independent

HSBC holding shares in China firm linked to human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims

HSBC bank holds more than £2 million in shares for a subsidiary of a Chinese paramilitary company that has been accused of human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims, it has been revealed. The UK’s biggest bank bought £2.2 million worth of shares for Xinjiang Tianye, a chemicals and plastics company, for an anonymous client last year while continuing to act as a custodian meaning it pockets money while holding the shares, the Sunday Times reported.Xinjiang Tianye Group describes itself as a “large state-owned enterprise in the eighth division of XPCC”, the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.The corps, a large paramilitary...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

274K+
Followers
265K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy