Critics say new progressive Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg would let criminals off the hook. Now they claim it is already happening. The New York Post reports that career criminal William Rolan was arrested for threatening a drug store worker with a knife, when he stole $2,000 worth of merchandise, but Bragg's office reportedly reduced the charges against Rolan, dropping the first degree robbery and criminal possession of a weapon counts.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO