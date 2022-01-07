ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apex court to hear on March 23 Rosmah's appeal to declare solar hybrid graft trial a nullity

By Hafiz Yatim
 5 days ago

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 7): The Federal Court has fixed March 23 to hear the appeal by Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor to declare her present solar hybrid graft trial to be a nullity due to questions surrounding lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram's fiat appointment to prosecute her. The date...

Frankly Speaking: Apex court decision upholds spirit of the law

The Jan 5 Federal Court decision that a company undergoing liquidation does not have to be delisted upholds the spirit of the exchange’s listing requirements rather than merely the letter of the law. “As long as the wound-up company remains listed, the liquidator, being the controlling person of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
SRC appeal record in relation to Najib's conviction and sentence ready, apex court told

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 7): The Federal Court heard on Friday (Jan 7) that the record of appeal is ready after the Court of Appeal's (COA) decision last month that dismissed former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak's appeal in relation to his conviction and sentence for abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering involving SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.
WORLD
Immigrant Class Sees Judge’s Bond Hearing Order Nixed on Appeal

Discretionary immigrant detention cases require bond hearings. Injunctive relief in class action to enforce right prohibited. A Massachusetts federal judge’s order mandating bond hearings for a class of immigrants detained on a discretionary basis was vacated by a split First Circuit panel as not statutorily allowed. The district court...
CONGRESS & COURTS
EVENING 5: Rosmah’s defence won’t call Najib as witness

In today’s edition of Evening 5 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor's lawyers decide not to call Datuk Seri Najib Razak, to testify in her solar hybrid graft trial. Meanwhile, Maybank Investment Bank says Genting Malaysia hopes to open its outdoor theme park this coming Chinese New Year.
WORLD
