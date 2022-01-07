A bad experience in online ordering

Let’s talk customer experience for a moment. Your customers have access to many dealerships and brands when making their next buying decision. What are you actively doing to create a meaningful relationship with your customers that will encourage them to do business with you? With many Dealers we speak to, they are quick to answer, “we provide a comfortable VIP service department waiting room with free coffee and snacks while they wait for service” or “our floor plan is set in a manner that invokes excitement to encourage our customers to imagine themselves driving away in a particular new car.” These are all great examples of a concierge experience, now let’s ask a different question, how are you creating the same customer experience with your online inventory?

