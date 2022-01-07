ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These medicine cabinet items could help alleviate symptoms brought on by Omicron

By Kevin Torres
 5 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — If you end up contracting COVID-19, health experts say there are certain items most of us have that can help alleviate symptoms, especially if they’re associated with the Omicron variant.

According to area doctors, with Omicron they’re seeing a lot more runny nose and sore throat type symptoms.

Coughing has always been an issue with COVID, including with the Omicron variant.

New CDC guidance for COVID isolation, quarantine times raises questions

Fortunately, most of the items health experts recommend are already in most of our medicine cabinets.

The two most important items are digital thermometers and pulse oximeters.

“Pulse oximeters are a great way to give us some re-assurance. If the oxygen saturation is at 89-90% or higher than your oxygen levels are adequate,” explained Dr. David Beuther, a pulmonologist with National Jewish Health.

The measuring devices can really help let you know where you stand.

Other suggestions include: clear, non-caffeinated fluids such as electrolyte drinks.

Dramatic surge of COVID-19 in Colorado: Highest rates ever, state positivity over 26%

Staying hydrated can also help ease symptoms brought on by COVID.

With Omicron, doctors are seeing more patients with a runny nose or sore throat, and they say you’ll want to have the general medicines that treat them.

Doctors say first generation antihistamines are much better for a runny nose than second generation options.

“There have been some studies that show they’re better for acute respiratory post nasal drip, upper respiratory symptoms,” said Dr. Scott Joy, Chief Medical Officer of Physicians Services Group with HealthOne.

While this isn’t a medicine cabinet item, doctors also recommend having a humidifier by your bedside at night. It can be a big game changer, especially when it comes to alleviating a bad cough.

