Ice-cold driving skills

By Bernie Delinski Staff Writer
Times Daily
 5 days ago

I don't know if you're aware of this, but it's...

WEAU-TV 13

Warming up your car in cold weather before driving is beneficial

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Extremely cold temperatures can take a toll on your vehicle, especially if it’s been sitting outside. Experts recommend you let it warm up before driving it. They say this helps get the fluids properly flowing. Auto professionals also say it’s a good idea to...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Drivers Ed with Debbie: Winter Driving- how are your skills holding up?

Wisconsin winters pose a challenge to everyone living in this great state. From the cold weather to the treacherous driving conditions. Oh but don’t worry, we all know how to drive in this, right?. Do we though? We’ve all seen it, especially in the beginning of the season- spin-outs,...
Winter Car Kit: Carry This Gear for Cold-Weather Driving

No matter the destination, every winter driver needs to be prepared if something goes wrong. These are the winter car essentials to carry in your winter driving safety kit. Winter means white-knuckle driving through dizzying snowstorms on the way to those absolutely epic powder days — or just a trip to a friend’s place out of town. What could be just a minor problem in warm conditions could be downright disastrous in winter without the proper gear.
How to drive your car safely in snow and ice this winter

Freezing weather brings with it the most treacherous driving conditions faced by British drivers and, along with floods and high winds, sub-zero temperatures contribute to a significant number of accidents. The sheer amount of standing water is a risk in itself, but can be lethal if it freezes. The UK’s...
Safe driving (and walking) tips as cold snap continues

With continued freezing temperatures causing slick roads, and predictions of more snow in the forecast, Edmonds police have some safety tips for both drivers and pedestrians. Police have been busy responding to traffic-related calls, said Acting Assistant Chief Shane Hawley. “On the first day after the snowfall (Sunday), we had 11 reported collisions between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.,” although it’s likely that many others went unreported. There were a combined 40 “traffic complaint” calls Sunday and Monday — the majority for “blocking (stuck) vehicles, reports of icy roads or other traffic-related concerns,” Hawley said.
EDMONDS, WA
WLBT

MDOT gives tips on preparing to drive in cold weather

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Drivers may want to take some time before heading out the door Tuesday morning to make sure their vehicles are prepared for cold weather. It’s taken some time but cold temperatures have made their way into the Pine Belt. According to MDOT, keeping a...
Cold weather drives up calls for heating services

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With temperatures taking a tumble, there’s no doubt you’re home heating system will be working overtime this week. If you’re unit needs some fixing, don’t expect it to be quick. ”The phones started ringing yesterday still ringing today,” said Greg Brown....
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
It’s Crazy Cold, Sure, But That Ice May Still Not Be Safe For Walking Or Fishing

Statewide Iowa — Many Iowans weren’t big fans of Thursday’s weather, when high temperatures in some areas didn’t even get above zero, but for others, the ice is nice. Joe Larscheid, chief of the Iowa DNR Fisheries Bureau, says given the unusually warm December we had, Iowans who love ice fishing are having to be patient — or head north.
IOWA STATE
Weather Too Cold For Drive-Thru Omaha Covid Testing

"Nomi Health" says its three Omaha drive-thru coronavirus testing locations are closed Thursday because of subzero wind chills. The sites at Oak View Mall, and the Metropolitan Community College South Omaha and Fort Omaha campuses are expected to be open on Friday. The company says those with appointments should have...
OMAHA, NE
WDI kicks off drive to collect cold weather gear for people in need

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A drive to collect cold weather gear to distribute to downtown Wilmington’s unsheltered population has been jump started by Wilmington Downtown iNC (WDI). To kick off the Warm-Up Wilmington Collection Drive, WDI will donate $250 worth of new items to distribute to those in...
WILMINGTON, NC
AAA offers safety tips for cold weather driving

As Central New York experiences some of the coldest weather the region has seen in months, AAA is reminding car owners to make sure their car's battery is working properly. When temperatures drop this low it can wreak havoc on older car batteries, Todd Ingraham, Operations Director for AAA of Central New York, said.
Morning Pointe of Knoxville hosting Cold Weather Clothing Drive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday gave us all a taste of just how cold Winter days can be. That’s why the staff at the Morning Pointe of Knoxville are doing what they can to help keep families warm this winter. The assisted living facility is hosting a ‘Cold Weather Clothing Drive.’
KNOXVILLE, TN
Anglers brave the cold for Saturday ice fishing

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With brutal cold temperatures on the way, anglers are enjoying a Saturday on the frozen waters doing some ice fishing. “It’s just relaxing,” said Dave Peters of Rib Mountain. “It’s kind of a getaway. It’s kind of like going for a hike or something. You’re just kind of focusing on something else and got your mind off the rest of your life.”
WAUSAU, WI
AAA: Tips for driving on snow, ice as Missouri braces for winter weather

The National Weather Service is predicting winter weather conditions, including below freezing temperatures, snow, and increased wind gusts, for parts of Missouri on Thursday and AAA is reminding drivers that traveling in winter conditions such as ice or snow can be dangerous. Winter storms and slick road conditions are factors...
MISSOURI STATE
Safety Advice for Driving on Snow and Ice

Over 155,000 vehicle crashes occur annually in the U.S. due to icy roads, according to the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). Even though commercial drivers have a depth of experience behind the wheel, it never hurts to remind your fleet drivers of smart actions to take to prepare their vehicle and stay safe when driving in wintry conditions.
TRAFFIC
VDOT urges drivers to stay alert, drive slow to avoid black ice

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Monday's winter weather prompted thousands of calls for service for hundreds of disabled vehicles and crashes on Virginia roadways. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is warning drivers to stay off the roads and prepare for potential icy conditions on Tuesday morning. As the snow...
NORFOLK, VA
Intersection needs speed breakers

Concerning the traffic light on Highway 133 near the Marriott Hotel, there needs to be speed breakers there. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
