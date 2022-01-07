Ice-cold driving skills

With continued freezing temperatures causing slick roads, and predictions of more snow in the forecast, Edmonds police have some safety tips for both drivers and pedestrians. Police have been busy responding to traffic-related calls, said Acting Assistant Chief Shane Hawley. “On the first day after the snowfall (Sunday), we had 11 reported collisions between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.,” although it’s likely that many others went unreported. There were a combined 40 “traffic complaint” calls Sunday and Monday — the majority for “blocking (stuck) vehicles, reports of icy roads or other traffic-related concerns,” Hawley said.

