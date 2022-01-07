High school hoops insider, Jan. 7

GAME TO WATCH

Tupelo at Starkville boys

(7:30 p.m. today)

• Breakdown: This is the Division 1-6A opener for both teams. No. 1 Starkville (12-2) has won three-straight in the series by an average margin of 24 points. No. 2 Tupelo (13-2) comes in averaging 78.7 points per game this season.

• Leaders – Tupelo: London Fields 17.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg; Gavin Shannon 15.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg. Starkville: Makhi Myles 18 ppg, 11 rpg, 4 bpg; Senavion Roby 12 ppg, 7 rpg.

• Coach speak: “I think playing Starkville at their place is the best way to start district play. We want to play the best teams as soon as possible to know what we have to work on and get better at.” – Tupelo coach Robert Green

WHAT ELSE TO WATCH

• No. 2 Pontotoc (14-3) hosts No. 8 South Pontotoc (13-4) in a big Division 2-4A girls matchup. In the boys game to follow, the No. 7-ranked Cougars (15-3) take on the No. 8 Warriors (8-7). ...The Prentiss County Tournament continues with the nightcap featuring Wheeler (17-1) taking on No. 10 Baldwyn (8-2) in the boys semifinals.