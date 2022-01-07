ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Woodward & Costa: Trump pushed ‘Pence to the brink’ on Jan. 6

MSNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Woodward and Robert Costa, co-authors of “Peril,” join MSNBC’s Lawrence...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

In fiery speech, Biden places Jan. 6 blame squarely on Trump's 'web of lies'

President Joe Biden placed the blame for the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 squarely on "defeated former President" Donald Trump's shoulders, accusing him of inciting the mob with a "web of lies" about the 2020 election. Philip Rucker, Peter Baker, Katie Benner and Garrett Haake join Stephanie Ruhle to discuss the speech and its ramifications. Jan. 6, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

See Trump aide confronted by Fauci criticism on air

Former assistant to Donald Trump and trade adviser Peter Navarro joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic and his initial warning to Trump about the virus.Jan. 5, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Woodward
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
Washington Times

Trump not responsible for Jan. 6

How is it that both Hillary Clinton, who lost to Donald Trump in 2016, and Stacey Abrams, who lost the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial race, can claim that elections were stolen from them — and remain in the good graces of the Democratic Party? Trump was declared a national security threat when he did the same thing. It is flagrantly obvious that hypocrisy runs deep through the veins of the Democrats. And because of their deep-rooted hatred of Trump, Democrats will hold him responsible for all the ill that occurs.
POTUS
MSNBC

Busted: Indicted Trump aide Bannon sees Jan. 6 ‘playbook’ leaked by ally

Trump ally Steve Bannon is indicted and awaiting trial for hiding evidence about his January 6th plotting. Now, one of his accomplices, Trump veteran Peter Navarro, has leaked information detailing the plan to rally Congressional Republicans to interfere with certifying Biden’s 2020 election win. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by Democratic strategist Chai Komanduri to discuss the revelation and Navarro’s comments likening the effort to the “Green Bay Sweep.” Dec. 29, 2021.
POTUS
HuffingtonPost

Trump Ally Peter Navarro Says The Jan. 6 Coup Conspiracy Part Out Loud

Former U.S. trade adviser and staunch Donald Trump supporter Peter Navarro revealed his knowledge this week of what appeared to be a significant plot to overthrow a legitimate presidential election. In an appearance on former White House strategist Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast Thursday, Navarro praised Bannon as a “hero”...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woodward Costa#Msnbc
Washington Post

Biden is right: Trump’s wounded ego was the main reason for Jan. 6

In what may be the most powerful speech of his presidency so far, President Biden delivered a searing (and overdue) indictment on Thursday of his predecessor — never mentioned by name — for inciting a mob attack on the Capitol exactly a year ago. Biden identified the central truth of the insurrection: “The former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election … because his bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or our constitution. He can’t accept he lost.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Garland offers no clarity on whether Trump coup plot, now made public, is illegal

Rachel Maddow looks at the elements of the Trump administration's attempt to reject the outcome of the 2020 election and retain power that were not part of the mob violence of January 6th, and notes that Attorney General Merrick Garland has not made clear that undermining an election in the way Trump tried is illegal and should not be attempted in the next election or every election. Jan. 6, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

Team Trump's Navarro offers surprising candor about coup attempt

Peter Navarro has long been a peculiar member of Donald Trump's team. Even the circumstances in which the conspiratorial economist joined the Republican's operation was odd. In 2016, then-candidate Trump directed Jared Kushner to help bolster his views on China. The son-in-law went to Amazon.com, was impressed by the title of a book Navarro wrote, and cold-called him. Navarro joined Team Trump as an economic adviser soon after.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Judge challenges Trump claim of ‘absolute immunity’ from Jan. 6 lawsuits

A federal judge challenged Donald Trump’s claim of “absolute immunity” from allegations that he incited the violent Jan. 6 Capitol riot as his attorneys asked Monday to toss out three lawsuits by Democratic House members and police officers seeking damages for physical and emotional injuries they incurred in the assault.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy