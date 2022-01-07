Woodward & Costa: Trump pushed ‘Pence to the brink’ on Jan. 6

How is it that both Hillary Clinton, who lost to Donald Trump in 2016, and Stacey Abrams, who lost the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial race, can claim that elections were stolen from them — and remain in the good graces of the Democratic Party? Trump was declared a national security threat when he did the same thing. It is flagrantly obvious that hypocrisy runs deep through the veins of the Democrats. And because of their deep-rooted hatred of Trump, Democrats will hold him responsible for all the ill that occurs.

POTUS ・ 8 DAYS AGO