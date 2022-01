The 6-foot-1 junior forward is averaging 15.5 ppg and 10.3 rpg for the Fords (7-3 as of Jan. 10). Last winter, she was a strong presence underneath for the Fords, scoring 12.3 points per game, pulling down more than eight rebounds per contest, and blocking an average of one shot a game, and receiving first team All-Central League and All-Main Line recognition. Dotsey will play lacrosse for the Fords in the spring, and outside of Haverford, she plays basketball for the 2023 Lady Runnin’ Rebels. Off the court, she is a member of the National Honor Society and Student Senate at Haverford.

HAVERFORD, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO