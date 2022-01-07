ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Are Some Upscale Restaurants With Vegetarian-friendly?

 5 days ago

"Anyone has any recommendations for upscale restaurants that are also vegetarian friendly? Price is not really an issue."

Rolande PG/Unsplash

Miller Union, their veggie plate is one of the best I’ve had, great wine and cocktail program as well.
Little bear
Canoe has a great atmosphere and the food is good - you can get a "veggie plate" that's several chef-picked sides that complement each other.
Southern Belle was one of the most amazing dining experiences I’ve EVER had. 7-course tasting menu with wine pairings. Once you make a reservation they reach out to you and ask if you have any restrictions and customize your menu
Redbird in west midtown is not strictly vegetarian but the menu always has plenty of seasonal veggie dishes, great cocktails too in a nice environment.
Check out Herban Fix. I’m not vegan nor vegetarian but went for a very good friend's birthday and the food was fantastic!

Thanks for all the considerable ideas!

