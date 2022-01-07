ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Bartender says ‘Karen’ customer threw drink at her because a fly got in it

By Shweta Sharma
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kHeVY_0df9u1Vp00

A Florida bartender has uploaded security footage of a woman tossing a drink at her apparently because a bug had flown inside it.

The short video clip has gone viral and garnered over a million views after it was shared by the bartender, who goes by the Tiktok handle @teamhellathick, on 20 December.

Karen was mad a bug flew in her drink… on the beach… and now im wearing a margarita (sic),” the bartender said in the caption to the TikTok video.

The security footage showed an unidentified woman standing across the bartending table and talking to a man in a blue shirt beside her, who, the bartender said in subsequent videos, was her manager.

Just as the two were talking, the woman in black clothes can be seen tossing her drink at the bartender, who jumped back as she was taken by surprise at the woman’s actions.

The woman then picked up two other drinks and started walking away while the manager followed her and other bystanders watched the incident with surprise.

@teamhellathick

Karen was mad a bug flew in her drink… on the beach… and now im wearing a margarita😪😪 karen coconuts

♬ original sound - JB

The bartender also uploaded a series of follow-up videos to answer her followers’ questions.

She explained that it was a usual day at work at the bar which is “literally on the beach” and that she had made the drink for the woman.

She said the woman went back to the beach with the drink and returned 10 minutes later to complain about the bug.

“I know what exactly it was, meaning they come from the dunes. She had the drink on the beach and a bug flew in it. It wasn’t in when I made it for her,” she said.

@teamhellathick

Reply to @jacazz

♬ original sound - JB

“So she lifts up the drink when she didn’t hear what she wanted to hear, and looks like she is going to throw it at my manager and my manager is like: you wanna do that. She just looks at me and throws it at me,” she recalled.

“I was like what did I do,” she exclaimed.

The bartender said that while she was angry initially, she thought the incident was funny now after the anger had subsided.

She also said that she did not have any plans to press charges.

Comments / 184

listen now
4d ago

Common sense tells you that if your at the beach with a open container something bound to happen. But on the other hand some people do lack some common sense all together.

Reply(2)
35
Mer Ed
4d ago

I believe the bartender saying she didn't serve it that way. I'm so Good Natured that Id pick the Bug out...flick it..and continue having a Good Time. Party On !!!

Reply(9)
33
the ringer
4d ago

A grasshopper goes into a bar and the bartender says “did you know there is a drink named after you “? Grasshopper says “ no way, you got a drink named Steve “?

Reply(6)
20
Related
The Independent

Man rescues puppy thrown at him in attack: ‘She threw him into a better life’

A rapper who went viral on TikTok last year after he filmed himself having a puppy thrown at him by a white woman has revealed that he adopted the unwanted pet. Glo Mula, who is known as @mulaflare on TikTok, shared a video of himself and his pet last week in which he asked his TikTok followers: “Remember [this] crackhead [that] threw a dog at me?” The dog was shown happily playing and obeying in the TikTok, and many users left comments including “She threw the dog into a better life” and “Dude I love this so much, the...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bartender#Bartending#Margarita#Teamhellathick#Tiktok#Jacazz
The Independent

Mother reveals the random places where toddler son falls asleep: ‘The dog is babysitting’

A parenting TikToker has captured some of the strange places their baby falls asleep, with viewers amused by the toddler’s interesting choices for a nap. In a TikTok video posted last October, the mother, who goes by the username @coenreign20, showed her baby, Coen, peacefully sleeping in some unconventional locations. The text at the start of the clip reads: “Our son falls asleep in the most random places.”The video began with a clip of Coen sleeping on top of Mavis, the family’s dog, with Mavis appearing oblivious to the extra weight from Coen as she could be seen continuing to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
The Independent

Restaurant host reveals one of the most irritating things customers do: ‘I’m guilty on this one’

A restaurant host has acted out some of the annoying things that customers have done during her shifts, including one exchange that she revealed occurs weekly.Alana Fineman, who works at a restaurant in San Diego and goes by the username @alanafinewoman, frequently shares stories about her customers on TikTok, where she often creates amusing skits to illustrate how irritating her customers can be. In one video, filmed in March 2021 but reposted in December, Fineman described an incident where a customer came to the restaurant to meet their friends.According to Fineman, she greeted the customer by asking if their friends...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

‘DoorDash driver ate customer’s order’ because they didn’t tip enough

A woman claiming to be a DoorDash driver has turned to TikTok and shamelessly admitted they ate a customer’s order because they had left too small a tip. The viral clip, which has racked up more than 13,000 likes overnight, said: “When our customer only tipped $4 for a 30 [minute] drive so we ate [their] order and telling dash support we ain’t get it.”TikTok user Saniah (@saniahduh) later claimed in the comments that the order was made through a fake DoorDash account with a fraudulent debit card. “Who told them to order some food with a fake DoorDash...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Distractify

“Beach Karen” Throws Margarita at Bartender After a Bug Flew Into Her Cup

It's always a bummer whenever you're paying good money for something and it doesn't exactly meet your expectations. Like back in 2011 when you finally caved to your annoying friend's demands and watched The Artist in theaters only to learn that the film's an hour and forty-minute lesson in why we don't make silent films anymore. Or when we go out to eat and end up dropping $100+ on a meal presented entirely by Restaurant Depot and a deep-fryer.
PETS
The Independent

People applaud father after daughter reveals he takes her to Disneyland after every breakup: ‘I love this’

A woman has sparked praise for her father after revealing the heartwarming way he handles each of her heartbreaks.Kenzie, a 22-year-old who goes by the username @kenziritotheburrito on TikTok, made a video dedicated to her father last year, in which she revealed that he brings the two of them on a trip to Disneyland whenever she goes through a breakup.“Thinking about how both times my relationships ended my dad took me to Disneyland, just him and I together,” Kenzie wrote in a caption on the video, which began with her crying in bed.The TikToker then proceeded to share photos of...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
iheart.com

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Hospitalized After Selling Farts in a Jar

But Stephanie Matto, the 90 Day Fiancé star was selling her farts in a jar for $1,000 per jar!. Apparently her farts were in such high demand, she was selling about 50 jars a week!. But she announced her retirement after she was rushed to the hospital because she...
CELEBRITIES
Curbed

Henrietta Hudson’s Bartenders Will Serve You Drinks and Swab Your Nose

It’s at best unwise to go out for drinks without a nasal swab and a clear test result these days. So Henrietta Hudson, New York’s longest-running lesbian bar, has made it part of the nightlife experience, offering patrons free COVID-19 PCR and rapid tests. “With Omicron, I knew I had to do something more,” said Henrietta’s owner, Lisa Cannistraci. “This was a good way to stay open safely. Plus who doesn’t want to go and get tested and have a drink while they’re waiting?” You can sit outside with your cold one till you get your results, then head indoors to keep going if you’re negative. It’s the first bar in the city to turn into a full-blown testing center, offering both PCR and rapid tests to anyone, not just to patrons (a few other venues are giving free antigen tests at the door). While some New Yorkers stood in line for up to four hours before going out on New Year’s Eve, the wait there peaked at around 40 minutes.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

The Independent

426K+
Followers
154K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy