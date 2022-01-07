Bartender says ‘Karen’ customer threw drink at her because a fly got in it

A Florida bartender has uploaded security footage of a woman tossing a drink at her apparently because a bug had flown inside it.

The short video clip has gone viral and garnered over a million views after it was shared by the bartender, who goes by the Tiktok handle @teamhellathick, on 20 December.

“ Karen was mad a bug flew in her drink… on the beach… and now im wearing a margarita (sic),” the bartender said in the caption to the TikTok video.

The security footage showed an unidentified woman standing across the bartending table and talking to a man in a blue shirt beside her, who, the bartender said in subsequent videos, was her manager.

Just as the two were talking, the woman in black clothes can be seen tossing her drink at the bartender, who jumped back as she was taken by surprise at the woman’s actions.

The woman then picked up two other drinks and started walking away while the manager followed her and other bystanders watched the incident with surprise.

The bartender also uploaded a series of follow-up videos to answer her followers’ questions.

She explained that it was a usual day at work at the bar which is “literally on the beach” and that she had made the drink for the woman.

She said the woman went back to the beach with the drink and returned 10 minutes later to complain about the bug.

“I know what exactly it was, meaning they come from the dunes. She had the drink on the beach and a bug flew in it. It wasn’t in when I made it for her,” she said.

“So she lifts up the drink when she didn’t hear what she wanted to hear, and looks like she is going to throw it at my manager and my manager is like: you wanna do that. She just looks at me and throws it at me,” she recalled.

“I was like what did I do,” she exclaimed.

The bartender said that while she was angry initially, she thought the incident was funny now after the anger had subsided.

She also said that she did not have any plans to press charges.