Officer who defended Capitol recalls near-death moment

A Los Angeles police officer who pulled a pilot from his plane following an emergency landing at a train crossing has said he wasn’t worried about his own safety, despite a train striking the plane only seconds later. “I was just really worried about the pilot and what was going to happen to him if we didn’t get him out,” Officer Robert Sherock told Fox News on Tuesday. “As the train got closer, I got more and more worried about him. Only afterwards thinking about it, you know, maybe I should’ve worried about myself too, but that’s just not...

ACCIDENTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO