Officer who defended Capitol recalls near-death moment

 5 days ago
On the first anniversary of the January 6 Capitol insurrection, former DC...

The Independent

Trump ‘needs to be in prison’: Girlfriend of Capitol police officer who died after 6 January riots

The longtime girlfriend of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick – who died one day after being attacked by rioters who stormed the building on 6 January 2021 – has claimed in a new interview that the 45th president is “just a horrible person” who “needs to be in prison”.Sandra Garza, speaking to PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff, said that both she and Mr Sicknick had voted for President Donald J. Trump.“Brian did not live long enough to see the evidence that has come forth to show what kind of man Donald Trump really is,’” Ms Garza said. “Clearly, he doesn’t support...
The Independent

Capitol Police officer who suffered ‘traumatic brain injury’ sues Trump for inciting riot

A US Capitol Police officer filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump exactly one year after a mob of his supporters breached the halls of Congress and injured dozens of law enforcement officersIn a filing in US District Court in Washington DC on 6 January, an attorney for Briana Kirkland claims that she “endured an odyssey” of violence that began among 20 officers on the Senate side of the Capitol building and ended “covered in chemical spray” and blood, “with a traumatic brain injury that would cost her a year of her personal and professional life, and physical and personal...
Rolling Stone

‘Back-The-Blue’ Republicans Bail on Moment of Silence for Fallen Capitol Police Officers

The Republican Party holds itself as the champions of law enforcement. They campaign on slogans of “Back the Blue.” They hold rallies flying the “Thin Blue Line” flag. They purport to celebrate the cops who shield the nation from violence and anarchy. But when it came time to show up in the halls of Congress for a remembrance of the sacrifices Capitol and Metropolitan Police made defending our democracy from violence last Jan. 6, Republicans lawmakers didn’t bother to show up. Only one sitting Republican officeholder showed up, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney. She was accompanied by her father Dick, the former...
The Independent

Widow of Capitol Police officer who died by suicide slams lack of support

The widow of a Capitol Police officer who died by suicide after the 6 January insurrection has blasted Washington’s bureaucracies for not doing more to honour her husband.Officer ââHoward “Howie” Liebengood was on duty on 6 January, 2021, when a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol. According to his grieving wife, Dr Serena McClam Liebengood, Mr Liebengood continued to work round-the-clock shifts on 7, 8, and 9 January with little sleep in between.“Sleep-deprived and exhausted, my husband took his life the night of Jan 9,” Dr Liebengood, a radiologist at Johns Hopkins Medicine, wrote in a...
Capitol
Public Safety
Law Enforcement
spectrumlocalnews.com

Retired Charlotte police officer recalls near-death experience

CHARLOTTE, N.C — Retired Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Prince Blue says hearing about Officer Mia Goodwin’s death really affected him. Retired Officer Prince Blue had a near-death experience similar to the crash that took Charlotte-Mecklenbrug Police Officer Mia Goodwin’s life last week. In 2017, Blue was called to...
wvxu.org

Event will honor police who defended U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 attack

Cincinnatians are gathering this week in remembrance of the police officers and national guardsmen who came to the defense of the U.S. Capitol and democracy during the deadly Jan. 6 attack last year. Since then, more than 700 people have been charged in connection with the attempted insurrection. Activist Richard...
deadlinedetroit.com

Stay in Metro Detroit, federal judge tells Capitol riot defendant who wants to visit Jamaica

Anthony Williams of Southgate is grounded in Michigan, a federal judge reaffirms, while awaiting trial on five charges stemming from the Capitol takeover. Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell in Washington, D.C., took just hours to reject his request for a travel restriction break. In a motion filed on Thursday's anniversary of the violent insurrection, The Washington Post reports, the Metro Detroiter sought permission to visit Negril, Jamaica, with his girlfriend and her family from Jan. 31 to Feb. 10.
kauainownews.com

Kauaʿi Police Mourn Death of Off-Duty Officer Who Had COVID

The Kauaʿi Police Department is mourning following the death of one of its own who had COVID-19. At about 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, Sgt. David Banquel was found unresponsive at his residence while off duty. He was 47 years old. The cause of death for the 17-year KPD veteran was determined to be acute respiratory failure caused by a COVID respiratory infection.
Fox News

Capitol Police investigating 'suspicious package' near House office building

The U.S. Capitol Police blocked off an area outside the Rayburn House Office Building Sunday morning, after a suspicious package was reportedly found in the area. The D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency announced a road closure on Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue SW and First Street SE just after 8 a.m., stating that this was "due to police activity."
The Independent

‘I wasn’t worried’: Officer who pulled pilot from plane moments before it was hit by train refuses to take credit

A Los Angeles police officer who pulled a pilot from his plane following an emergency landing at a train crossing has said he wasn’t worried about his own safety, despite a train striking the plane only seconds later. “I was just really worried about the pilot and what was going to happen to him if we didn’t get him out,” Officer Robert Sherock told Fox News on Tuesday. “As the train got closer, I got more and more worried about him. Only afterwards thinking about it, you know, maybe I should’ve worried about myself too, but that’s just not...
CNN

CNN

