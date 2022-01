The GDX appeared to be mounting a recovery until the release of the Fed minutes on Wednesday reignited concerns over accelerated Fed tightening. In mid-December, I noted that the relatively strong reaction of gold and gold mining stocks to the hawkish Fed meeting may be a sign that all the bad news is priced in. The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) appeared to be mounting a recovery until the release of the Fed minutes on Wednesday reignited concerns over accelerated Fed tightening, leading to a surge in bond yields and a decline in inflation expectations, which has kicked the legs from under the GDX recovery.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO