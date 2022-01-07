ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

India Fund: What To Expect In 2022

By Michael A. Gayed, CFA
Seekingalpha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndia is poised to deliver 8.5% growth in 2022 but recent restrictions on account of the Omicron variant could put pressure on the H1 performance. The Indian GDP growth normal has to be in the 8-9% category; it is only at that pace that you can get rid of poverty. -...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

India plans to exit Vodafone Idea stake once company stabilizes

Stock in Indian cellular provider Vodafone Idea tumbled nearly 20% in India on a decision to convert spectrum payment interest and adjusted gross revenue into government equity at par - a dilutive move that was set to raise the company's credit profile and make fund-raising easier. It rebounded today, however,...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Buying The Best Of PGJ

Investing in China comes with major risks. China is known to be a market where "common prosperity" comes before shareholder returns. The past 18 months have been very tumultuous for Chinese equities. It all started with Beijing's crackdown on technology companies and more specifically on Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) back in late 2020. The crackdown has been followed by new antitrust regulations and a data security overhaul targeting the country's biggest tech players. As a result of the new regulation, companies like BABA struggled to achieve historical revenue growth levels, which negatively impacted the stock price of many Chinese equities. In recent months, the Chinese real estate crisis added another layer of complexity for foreign investors and highlighted how fragile the local real estate market is and how dependent the Chinese economy is on this particular market.
STOCKS
AFP

Global growth could slow sharply due to Omicron: World Bank

Global growth will "decelerate markedly" this year, but the Omicron variant of Covid-19 that is spreading rapidly worldwide could make the situation worse and exacerbate labor shortages and supply chain snarls, the World Bank warned Tuesday. That would exacerbate ongoing struggles with labor shortages and global production and transportation snarls that have fueled a wave of price increases.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arun Jaitley
The Independent

Outbreaks, bottlenecks expected to slow global growth in '22

The World Bank is downgrading its outlook for the global economy, blaming continuing outbreaks of COVID-19, a reduction in government economic support and ongoing bottlenecks in global supply chains.The 189-country, anti-poverty agency forecasts worldwide economic growth of 4.1% this year, down from the 4.3% growth it was forecasting last June. It's also down from the 5.5% expansion it estimates the global economy tallied in 2021.In its Global Economic Prospects report out Tuesday, the World Bank projects that the U.S. economy will grow 3.7% this year, down from 5.6% in 2021. It expects China the world’s second-biggest economy, to...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Markets lift as sales figures boost London’s clothes sellers

European markets recovered lost ground from a tough start to the week as investors looked to be piling into Monday’s dip.In London the rise was led by major fashion retailers Next and JD Sports as well as mining companies and gambling firms.It helped the FTSE 100 index of London’s main firms rise by 46.12 points, or 0.6%.It came as figures on retail sales showed a 2.1% rise in December compared to the same month a year ago, also up 4.6% compared to 2019.“However, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) have warned that consumer spending could take a hit thanks...
BUSINESS
The Independent

FTSE outperforms global peers as banks put brakes on fall

The FTSE 100 dropped heavily, but avoided the worse drops of some of its international peers, helped by some of the UK’s biggest banks and supermarket groups.The index closed down 0.5% after losing 40.03 points and closing on 7,445.25.It had been trading down only around 0.2% earlier in the day, but took a further tumble in the afternoon after markets opened in the US.“It’s been a broadly weaker session for European shares today, as we start a new week with higher yields and inflation worries continuing to temper appetite for risk,” said Michael Hewson, an analyst at CMC Markets.“The prospect...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Index Fund#Gross Domestic Product#Omicron#India Fund#Msci Acwi#Usa#Ycharts Indian
Seekingalpha.com

SoftBank Group Has A Lot To Offer

SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY) is under pressure and the stock price has been crushed recently with multiple headwinds and bad news especially on its China investment. While the sentiment has fallen to the bottom, I still think SFTBY offers tremendous value to shareholders. Here I will update some of my thoughts following the previous article.
MARKETS
GV Wire

India Restricts Foreign Funding for Mother Teresa’s Charity

India has moved to cut off foreign funding to a charity founded by Mother Teresa, saying the Catholic organization did not meet conditions under local laws, dealing a blow to one of the most prominent groups running shelters for the poor. The move came after several right-wing Hindu groups disrupted...
CHARITIES
Seekingalpha.com

Money Never Sleeps: Your 2022 Market Gameplan

I've called for a correction in 2022, led by high P/E tech and consumer-facing stocks. 2022 is here. Stocks are near all-time highs, and market expectations are exuberant, although the cracks may be beginning to show. I argued in one of my most recent pieces that Wall Street seems to be missing how much the economic strength in 2021 was driven by the historic amount of stimulus and deficit spending (last year's budget deficit for the US was nearly 13% of GDP, 2020 was about 15%). Therefore, I believe earnings estimates for the S&P 500 for 2022 and 2023 are unrealistic and unsustainable. Against this backdrop, I believe that a 10-20% correction for the S&P 500 index in 2022 is in the cards (historically, these happen every two years or so, with an average drop of 16%). Things aren't as bad as they might look, however, as the market is increasingly dominated by a handful of mega-cap tech stocks with huge valuations, leaving an opportunity for value/dividend investors. If you look outside of the tech sector and outside of consumer discretionary stocks that disproportionately benefited from stimulus spending, the picture is much better.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
AFP

Half of Europe on track to catch Omicron, world economy at risk

More than half of people in Europe will likely catch Omicron by March, the World Health Organization said Tuesday, as the World Bank warned the contagious variant could hamper global economic recovery. Europe is at the epicentre of alarming new outbreaks and the WHO said Tuesday Omicron could infect half of all people in the region at current rates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seekingalpha.com

Clever Leaves Looks Overvalued Based On Fundamentals

The company was listed at the end of 2020 and back then it expected to close 2021 with sales of $57 million and positive EBITDA. I was recently watching a television series whose latest season included the sale of marijuana and that got me curious to check out how Colombia-focused cannabis producer Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) was doing. The reason I thought of this company is because I had to analyze its 2020 SPAC deal as I’m responsible for covering M&A activity in Latin America as part of my job.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy