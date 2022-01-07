India Fund: What To Expect In 2022

I've called for a correction in 2022, led by high P/E tech and consumer-facing stocks. 2022 is here. Stocks are near all-time highs, and market expectations are exuberant, although the cracks may be beginning to show. I argued in one of my most recent pieces that Wall Street seems to be missing how much the economic strength in 2021 was driven by the historic amount of stimulus and deficit spending (last year's budget deficit for the US was nearly 13% of GDP, 2020 was about 15%). Therefore, I believe earnings estimates for the S&P 500 for 2022 and 2023 are unrealistic and unsustainable. Against this backdrop, I believe that a 10-20% correction for the S&P 500 index in 2022 is in the cards (historically, these happen every two years or so, with an average drop of 16%). Things aren't as bad as they might look, however, as the market is increasingly dominated by a handful of mega-cap tech stocks with huge valuations, leaving an opportunity for value/dividend investors. If you look outside of the tech sector and outside of consumer discretionary stocks that disproportionately benefited from stimulus spending, the picture is much better.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO