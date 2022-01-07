ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Milford, NJ

Wayne Hills over West Milford - Boys basketball recap

By Jason Bernstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ali Mansroglu scored 17 points in Wayne Hills’ 63-55 victory over West Milford in West Milford. Luke Kressaty had 13 points and Andre...

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

