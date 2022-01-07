ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bergen, NJ

Rose gets fifth double-double for Snyder in win over North Bergen - Girls basketball

By Jason Bernstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kyra Rose recorded her fifth consecutive double-double as she finished with a season-best 27 points to go with 12 rebounds, five blocks and three...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Wayne Valley over West Milford - Boys basketball recap

Kam Green made four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 21 points as Wayne Valley defeated West Milford, 79-48, in Wayne. Drake Flower scored 14 points for Wayne Valley (6-2), which broke the game wide open with a 32-9 third quarter surge. Krenar Shaqiri had 12 points and Nick Ender added 11.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Mater Dei defeats Point Pleasant Beach - Girls basketball recap

Madison Lopez led Mater Dei in scoring with nine points as it bested Point Pleasant Beach, 37-30 in Point Pleasant Beach. Mater Dei (3-3) didn’t have a double-digit scorer, but it got scoring in bunches from a number of different sources. Stephanie Mildner put up eight points, and Shelby Barksdale scored seven, while Jenna Daquel scored six.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
NJ.com

No. 17 Ewing over Lawrence - Girls basketball recap

Joi Johnson’s 21 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks led Ewing, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, cruised to a 73-17 victory over Lawrence in Ewing. Te’Yala Delfosse had 14 points, nine assists, five rebounds and five steals for Ewing (6-0), which sprinted out to a 25-4 first quarter lead. Rhian Stokes contributed seven points, 10 assists, eight rebounds and five steals, Jamie Allen added 14 points with seven rebounds, and Mekyla Durham scored 10 points.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Bergen, NJ
NJ.com

Cedar Grove over Ferris - Boys basketball recap

Alfonso Lombardi scored 11 points for Cedar Grove in its 46-27 victory against Ferris in Cedar Grove. Nick Iannacone was the second-leading scorer for Cedar Grove (4-3) with nine points. Conroy Edwards had seven points for Ferris (1-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 15 Don Bosco Prep over DePaul - Boys basketball recap

Isaiah Brown and David Musial recorded 12 points apiece for Don Bosco Prep, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 64-46 victory against DePaul in Ramsey. Dylan Harper went for 11 points as the second-leading scorer for Don Bosco Prep (8-1). Johnny Cotton and Tyler Koenig posted 13...
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

Southern tops Toms River North - Boys basketball recap

Nick Devane put up 14 points and seven rebounds as Southern edged out Toms River North 57-55 in Toms River. Southern (3-5) led 45-41 at the end of the third until Toms River North tied the game late in the fourth. However, Nolan Schubiger hit the game-winning layup with two seconds left in the game. It also outscored Toms River North from the free-throw line 13-7.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Pinelands tops Jackson Liberty in OT - Girls basketball recap

Bridget Dudas put up 41 points to lead Pinelands past Jackson Liberty 52-48 in overtime in Jackson. The game was tied at 41 after the fourth quarter, but Pinelands (1-4) went on an 11-7 run in overtime. Ariana Broughton of Jackson Liberty (0-6) had a double-double with 28 points, 17...
JACKSON, NJ
NJ.com

Mgbako powers No. 4 Gill St. Bernard’s past Franklin - Boys basketball recap

Mackenzie Mgbako’s 28 points and 15 rebounds fueled Gill St. Bernard’s, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 95-57 victory over Franklin in Somerset. Denver Anglin had 21 points with six assists for Gill St. Bernard’s (4-2), which erupted for 30 first quarter points. Nassir Cunningham added 12 points with seven rebounds and Geancarlo Pejuero chipped in 11 points and six rebounds. Peter Mauro and Luke Ruggiero scored seven points apiece.
FRANKLIN, NJ
NJ.com

Mahwah defeats Ramsey - Girls basketball recap

Payton Nista scored 13 points as Mahwah defeated Ramsey 41-32 in Ramsey. Mahwah (3-2) trailed Ramsey 32-17 after the third quarter, but scored 24 points in the fourth while holding Ramsey (2-6) scoreless for the comeback win. Marissa LaVerghetta and Gianna Lotito had nine points each, with seven of Lotito’s...
MAHWAH, NJ
NJ.com

Manasquan over Wall - Boys basketball recap

Matt Solomon netted 11 points for Manasquan in its 55-30 win against Wall in Wall. Ryan Frauenheim and Darius Adams turned in nine points apiece for Manasquan (7-2). Chris Mitchell recorded nine points for Wall (0-6). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
MANASQUAN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Columbia over University - Boys basketball recap

Jaden Myers turned in 21 points, four assists, one rebound and one steal for Columbia in its 83-65 victory against University in Maplewood. Andrew Rowley delivered 18 points, 10 boards, two assists and two steals for Columbia (2-3). Jalen Robinson compiled 16 points, nine dimes, seven rebounds, four steals and one block in the win.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Glen Ridge over Newark Collegiate - Boys basketball recap

Carter Koenig scored 21 points to lead Glen Ridge to a 75-53 victory over Newark Collegiate in Glen Ridge. Ryan O’Neil and Bryan Moussako had 13 points apiece and Andrew Snyder added 12 for Glen Ridge (6-1), which raced out to a 21-10 first quarter lead. Micah Jackson scored...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
NJ.com

Oratory over Rahway - Boys basketball recap

Rahway is now 3-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank...
RAHWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Times of Trenton swimming notebook: Area teams climb power-point standings

The march continues toward the championship portion of the schedule for the area’s swimming teams, and so continues Princeton’s unbeaten run. The Tigers ensured their status as the last unbeaten team in the Colonial Valley Conference with last Thursday’s win over West Windsor-Plainsboro South, with the Tiger boys at 8-0 and the girls at 7-0. Four more CVC meets are on the docket as Princeton looks to complete a second straight perfect run through the league, first against Trenton at home on Thursday before continuing with the home finale against Nottingham on Jan. 18, at Lawrence on Jan. 20, and at Steinert on Jan. 25.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Myshkoff leads Pope John past St. Peter’s Prep - Boys ice hockey recap

Robbie Myshkoff scored two goals in Pope John’s 5-0 victory over St. Peter’s Prep at Secaucus Ice Rink. It was the first career multi-goal game for Myshkoff, a sophomore. He opened the scoring with an even-strength goal just 2:43 into the game, then later added a power play goal in the second period for Pope John (4-4-5). Matt Hughes had a goal and an assist, Nathan Meola dished out two assists, and both Jake Stevens and David Koptyra scored a goal apiece. Tyler Paluzzi made 26 saves for the shutout.
SECAUCUS, NJ
NJ.com

Monroe over Perth Amboy - Girls basketball recap

Evangelina Francisco led Monroe with 18 points in its 66-17 win against Perth Amboy in Monroe. Avery Labaska and Haley Higgins were the other two top scorers for Monroe (2-2) with 14 and 10 points, respectively. Vanessa Rivas picked up seven points for Perth Amboy (0-4). The N.J. High School...
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
181K+
Followers
89K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy