Global Box Office Hit $21.4 Billion in 2021, Says Analyst

By Patrick Frater
 5 days ago
Global cinema box office reached $21.4 billion in 2021, according to calculations by researcher Gower Street Analytics . Powered by a “ Spider-Man: No Way Home ” surge in the last month, the annual total is a 78% gain on 2020. But last year’s cumulative was less than half of the $41.3 billion average of the three pre-pandemic years 2017-2019.

Gower Street estimates that the Asia-Pacific region accounted for $11.3 billion of the total. Within that figure, China accounted for $7.4 billion, confirming its position as the largest single box office territory for the second consecutive year.

The North American (aka “domestic”) market weighed in at an estimated $4.5 billion. Europe, the Middle East and Africa counted for a combined $4.4 billion and Latin America $1.1 billion.

The performance meant that Asia-Pacific (including China) grew from 50.2% in 2020 to 52.8% of global box office in 2021, and that China alone grew its share from 28% to over a third (34%).

But the drive of local content in China and the exclusion of some high-profile U.S. titles from the market, raises questions about how much Hollywood can capitalize on China’s strength. Three Chinese mega-hits — “ The Battle at Lake Changjin ,” “Hi, Mom” and “Detective Chinatown 3” — together accounted for34% of China’s box office.

Other Asian territories shrank in importance last year as their markets recovered more slowly. Japan’s share of the global total fell to 6.2% (previously 12.2%), South Korea weighed in at just 1.8% (previously 4.1%) and Australia 0.6% (down from 2.7%).

EMEA’s share of the box office fell to 20.7% (from 23.1%) due to prolonged lockdowns in many territories in the early part of 2021.

In 2021, the U.K. and Ireland represented 3.7% of global market share, down from 4.2% in 2020. But Gower Street notes that the U.K. and Ireland market has regained its position as the fourth biggest global box office market, behind China, North America and Japan. France is estimated to have accounted for 3.2% of global box office in 2021, down from 4.4% in 2020.

In a temporal analysis, Gower Street notes that January 2021 was the weakest month of last year, reflecting cinema closures and a lack of product. Chinese New Year launches of the big Chinese-made hits lifted February. That month, China alone accounted for 84% of the entire global box office.

That was followed by four months of stagnation until the release of “Fast and Furious 9” in June, when the North American market beat China for the first time on a monthly basis since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Black Widow,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Free Guy” drove growth through the northern hemisphere’s late summer.

“No Time to Die,” “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” and “The Battle at Lake Changjin” meant that October totaled $3.1 billion, the biggest month of the 2020-21 pandemic era. The release of “Spider-Man” in most major territories (but not China or Japan) ensured that December weighed in at $2.9 billion.

Gower Street’s analysis of cinema coverage shows that in the first week of 2021, 56% of theaters (by revenue) were open. That figure was just 24% in the EMEA region.

The year ended with 90% of cinemas by market share open globally, with North America lagging with an 85% open rate.

Related
Variety

France’s Cyber Group Studios Expands its Global Reach

Cyber Group Studios, one of France’s leading animation studios, is reinforcing the quantity and range of its animation programming, with new partnerships with international broadcasters and platforms and a new real-time animation studio near Lille, in Northern France. Employing around 150 people, CGS has its headquarters in Paris and a subsidiary in Los Angeles. The studio is currently diversifying its programming range. In early December 2021, it acquired the audiovisual rights to the dystopian sci-fi book series, “Phobos,” by French screenwriter Victor Dixen, about 12 teenagers who crew the first mission to Mars. It is now developing the sci-fi epic series “Phobos,”...
BUSINESS
Variety

NBCUniversal and Germany’s RTL Group Team Up to Court Global Marketers

NBCUniversal and Germany’s RTL Group have united for a major content and ad sales partnership designed to court global marketers. Under the deal, content from Comcast-backed NBCUniversal will land across RTL’s various TV channels and digital platforms, while the German company’s inventory will similarly be made available on NBCUniversal outlets. The deal is between NBCUniversal and RTL AdConnect, the international advertising sales house owned by the German media behemoth, which has a reach of 165 million customers in Europe. “We’re looking to do partnerships with people who share a commitment to excellence,” KC Sullivan, president of global advertising and partnerships for NBCUniversal,...
BUSINESS
Variety

Singapore’s Filmgarde to Close Indie Cinemas, Blames Changing Film Market

Filmgarde, an independent cinema exhibitor in Singapore, is to close two of its three cinema complexes. The company pointed to “changing trends in the film industry.” The company will allow its leases to lapse at Bugis Plus and at Century Square within the first quarter of 2022, entailing the closure of 14 screens. It also operates a third six-screen complex within leased premises at Leisure Park Kallang. Filmgarde company director Han Minli told Variety that Kallang would eventually cease to be a traditional movie house, but said that details of its future transformation are not yet ready to be disclosed. “Since 2013, Singapore’s...
MOVIES
Deadline

Irish Comedy ‘Deadly Cuts’ Sells To U.S., Australia, Spain, South Africa

EXCLUSIVE: Myriad Pictures has licensed Irish comedy Deadly Cuts to Level 33 Entertainment for distribution in North America. The company will release the film on March 17, 2022, to coincide with St. Patrick’s Day. Written and directed by Irish director Rachel Carey, and filmed on location in Ireland, the dark comedy is set in a working-class hair salon where young stylists Stacey, Gemma, Chantelle, along with boss Michelle become accidental vigilantes and community heroes as they take on the gang members and gentrifiers threatening their community. Starring are Angeline Ball (The Commitments), Victoria Smurfit (The Beach), Ericka Roe (Herself), Lauren Larkin, and Shauna...
MOVIES
Deadline

French Film Exports Grossed $104M In 2021; China Became Top Consumer

French film exports generated 91.4M euros ($103.6M) in 2021, a 5.5% increase on the previous year’s provisional figures, while admissions were up 8% to 14.8M. Comparatively, French films within France sold 39.2M tickets during the year. The figures were announced during the annual Unifrance Rendez-Vous with French Cinema which is taking place in Paris this week — one of the rare international gatherings in the current landscape that’s being held as a physical event. Today’s numbers are provisional estimates and will be higher when they are trued up in the fall. For example, when originally announced in January 2021, the...
MOVIES
Variety

Overseas Box Office for French Films Up 5.5% in 2021; China Becomes Top Territory

French films grossed €91.4 million ($103 million) from 14.8 million admissions overseas last year, a 5.5% year-on-year increase, while China became the top territory for French film fare, ahead of Russia and Spain. Figures were unveiled by French promotion org Unifrance during a day of conferences hosted as part of its Rendez-Vous event in Paris. While theaters around the world were once again closed for several months last year, as many as 719 French films released internationally, a 17.7% year-on-year increase. In spite of the ongoing pandemic, French movies also shined at major film festivals with Audrey Diwan’s “Happening” and Julia Ducournau’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Saudi Arabia’s Box Office Increases 95% in 2021 as Multiplexes Grow

Saudi Arabia in 2021 continued its exponential growth as a theatrical box office market with revenue totaling $238 million for the year, a 95% increase compared with 2020 when the total intake had been $122 million, according to figures provided by Comscore. Just four years after removal of the kingdom’s 35-year-old religion-related ban on movie theaters, Saudi has now consolidated its status — attained in 2020 — as the West Asia region’s top theatrical market in terms of gross box office. Once again it bested the United Arab Emirates where total 2021 grosses amounted to $130 million. All told, 340 new...
WORLD
Deadline

International Box Office Outlook: Hope Springs For 2022 Overseas, But Will China Ever Forgive Marvel?

As we get rolling into the new year, optimism and caution are part of the outlook for 2022 at the international box office. The issue of China also remains top of mind as the territory — which maintained its status as the top global market in 2021 — has been even more ornery to navigate than usual, notably not approving a single movie with a Marvel character last year, from Disney’s Black Widow straight through to Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Before we dig further into China, however, let’s take a look at the overall international picture. Seeking A “Version” Of Normal...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Harry and Meghan: Two Troubled Years’ Headlines Blue Ant International Latin American Sales Spree – Global Bulletin

SALES Blue Ant International has closed several sales deals with linear networks and streaming platforms across Latin America on several key titles, highlighted by package deals with DirecTV and Sky Brazil for 20 one-off Royal Family documentaries including “Harry and Meghan: Two Troubled Years” and several nostalgic looks back at the lives and stories of Diana and Queen Elizabeth II, among others. DirecTV and DirecTV Go also picked up “Bathsheba,” a two-part documentary about the real-life stories which inspired “The Conjuring” films, in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay and Mexico. Other deals included a package of Love Nature documentaries sold to AMC...
WORLD
Variety

Jason Monteiro Hired as MD of HBO Max in Southeast Asia

WarnerMedia has hired Jason Monteiro as GM of HBO Max Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan joining the company with immediate effect. He arrives from Shahid, a leading Arabic content streaming platform, and before that Asian regional streamer Iflix. Based in Singapore, Monteiro will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer business, leading content experience, brand, marketing, subscriber management, digital partnerships and data analytics. The group has not yet set a launch date for HBO Max in Southeast Asia, but currently operates HBO Go as an interim service in eight markets in the region. WarnerMedia said that Monteiro will oversee HBO...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

China Box Office: Disney’s ‘Encanto’ Draws $3.22 Million in Quiet Debut

After a rocky 2021 in China, Hollywood kicked off 2022 with its first revenue-share studio release of the year in Disney’s lush animated movie “Encanto.” The musical family film conjured up $3.22 million in the Middle Kingdom, according to data from the Maoyan platform. The Colombia-set musical about the boisterous Madrigal family and their magical gifts placed sixth at the box office, behind a slew of holdover local titles. “Encanto” grossed $43.3 million in theaters over its five-day Thanksgiving weekend stateside back in November before releasing on Disney Plus near the Christmas holiday. It has grossed $92.4 million in the U.S. and...
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Tops A Spectacular $1.5 Billion At The Worldwide Box Office

While Omicron continues to cause concern across the globe, it appears there's no stopping Spider-Man: No Way Home. This weekend, the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios movie earned $33 million in North America, a 41% drop from the previous weekend. That's actually a better result than many box office analysts initially predicted (which was somewhere around the $30 million mark).
MOVIES
Deadline

Worldwide Box Office Climbed 78% In 2021 To $21.4 Billion Amid Covid Flux As ‘Spider-Man’ Brought The Year Home: Global Studio Rankings

Given the ongoing pandemic with regard to global box office, it’s tempting to say “The more things change, the more things stay the same.” To wit: Disney still leads all studios worldwide, piracy remains a major concern, and many markets are still in Covid-induced flux. But when looking back over 2021 versus 2020, there are some key differences and highlights. Thank heavens, or at least, thank the Toretto family, Godzilla and Kong, James Bond and phenom Spider-Man to name a few headliners who proved that when product is available in cinemas, audiences will embrace the communal experience. Numbers were up significantly...
MOVIES
Stamford Advocate

China Lifts Asia-Pacific to 64% Box Office Gain in 2021, Says Analyst

Theatrical box office in four of the biggest territories in Asia-Pacific grew by nearly 64% in the first months of 2021, to hit $8.22 billion, said S&P Global Market Intelligence. The gain was achieved despite the ongoing negative impact of coronavirus on cinema operations and on film release schedules. S&P...
WORLD
Variety

Indian Box Office Hit ‘Pushpa,’ Starring Allu Arjun, Sets Amazon Streaming Date – Global Bulletin

STREAMING Telugu-language film “Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1,” starring Allu Arjun, will stream on Amazon Prime Video from Jan. 7. The film will also stream in the Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Set in the Seshachalam forests situated in Andhra Pradesh, south India, the film follows truck driver Pushpa Raj (Arjun), who is involved in the smuggling of red sandalwood trees. The film marks the Telugu debut of Malayalam cinema star Fahadh Faasil and also stars Rashmika Mandanna. Written and directed by Sukumar (“Rangasthalam”) and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film released Dec. 17 and grossed $41 million...
MOVIES
The Press

New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Infection Control, with the Market to Reach $62.3 Billion Worldwide by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Infection Control - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MARKETS
The Hollywood Reporter

China Retains Global Box Office Crown With $7.3B in 2021, Down 26 Percent From 2019

For the second year in a row, China ended 2021 as the world’s largest theatrical film market. Total movie ticket revenue in the country clocked in at $7.3 billion (RMB 47.3 billion, assuming an average annual exchange rate of RMB 6.45 to $1), more than double last year’s total and down just 26 percent from a pre-pandemic high of $9.2 billion (RMB 64.3 billion) in 2019, according to data from regional box office tracker Artisan Gateway. Ticket sales at the domestic North American box office, meanwhile, where the industry faced much harsher disruption and fallout from the pandemic throughout the year, revenues...
WORLD
Variety

Variety

