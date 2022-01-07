ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Hunterston B nuclear power station retires after 46 years in service

By Rob Davies
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0grfbu_0df9qq9700

The Hunterston B nuclear power station will shut down for ever at noon on Friday after 46 years of service, reducing the UK’s nuclear capacity by one-eighth and prompting calls from the industry for greater government backing for the sector.

The plant, on the west coast of Scotland, provided one gigawatt of the UK’s 7.9GW nuclear capacity, enough to power to 1.7m homes.

But Hunterston B has lasted 20 years beyond its initial planned shutdown date and is one of several nuclear power plants being taken out of commission within several years of each other. The rapid pace of the decommissioning schedule has raised concerns about maintaining electricity generation.

About 20% of Britain’s supply is provided by nuclear power from 15 reactors, which help provide a constant baseload to make up for shortfalls when electricity generation from renewables drops on windless days or when the sun is not shining.

Almost half of the country’s nuclear capacity is scheduled for retirement by 2025 with the closure of Hunterston B, Hinkley Point B, Hartlepool 1 and Heysham 1.

While more renewable energy will have been brought online by then and other fuel sources such as gas can fill in the gaps, the remaining 3.6GW of nuclear capacity would only be able to meet 6% of peak demand forecast for this winter.

At its peak between 1995 and 1999, nuclear capacity hit nearly 13GW, about a quarter of the UK’s electricity needs.

EDF is due to finish its 3.2GW plant Hinkley Point C, Britain’s first new nuclear power station in 20 years, by 2027. The first of its two reactors is scheduled to come online a year before that.

The Nuclear Industry Association, which represents companies across the civil nuclear supply chain, estimates that the national capacity could reach 14.25GW by 2035, depending on whether £1.7bn in funding for the proposed Sizewell C plant is confirmed and the Wylfa Newydd project on Anglesey can attract investors.

Development is likely to hinge upon government plans for a new financial framework, known as a regulated asset base (RAB) model, which would lock in higher returns for institutions funding nuclear plants and transfer risk to taxpayers .

The NIA’s projection for the growth of nuclear also depends on the scale of the rollout of Rolls-Royce’s small modular reactors (SMRs), which have received £210m of government funds and £280m from private capital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2syPLx_0df9qq9700
Workers at Hunterston B’s control room in 2013. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The association criticised a decision by the Scottish government to bar new nuclear projects in Scotland, saying the gap left by Hunterston B would have to be filled in part with imported gas sourced from volatile global markets. This would drive up consumer bills, hamper emissions reduction plans and threaten Scotland’s energy security, it added.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

Tom Greatrex, the chief executive of the NIA, said: “Hunterston B has shown the best of what nuclear can provide for Scotland – clean, reliable power to keep the lights on and save our planet, and long-term, skilled jobs on which people can build a life and a family.

“The dedicated staff who have helped keep Scottish homes warm and light for 46 years deserve our gratitude. As the current energy crisis demonstrates, without nuclear the cost of the electricity we rely on is higher, causes pollution and leaves us reliant on burning imported fossil fuels. That’s why we need new nuclear – to get to net zero and provide the reliable, secure and clean power to live our lives.”

Comments / 6

Related
The Independent

Underwater sea turbines ‘could supply 10% of the UK’s energy’

Undersea turbines could generate a tenth of Britain’s power, according to a renewable energy expert.Tidal stream energy uses turbines to extract energy from moving masses of water in the oceans and rivers.The UK is in an excellent position to reap the benefits of the technology as UK waters hold about half of Europe’s tidal stream resource.Stephen Wyatt, director of research and disruptive innovation for Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult (ORE), a sustainable energy research company, said the 2020s could be a “golden decade” for the science.He told The Independent: “Tidal stream technologies are proven and on the cusp of commercialisation, with the most advanced being...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#Renewable Energy#Power Generation#Edf#Gw#Hinkley Point C#Sizewell C
The Independent

British Gas boss warns energy prices to remain high for two years

The boss of Britain’s biggest energy supplier has warned that soaring gas prices which are fuelling a sharp rise in the cost of living could last for as long as two years.Chris O’Shea, the chief executive of British Gas owner Centrica, said the energy market “suggests that high gas prices will be here for the next 18 months to two years”.There was no reason to think that energy prices would come down “any time soon” and action must be taken to help people unable to afford their bills, he told the BBC.“When I talk to our customers and hear how...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Centrica chief executive warns high energy prices could last two years

Centrica chief executive Chris O’Shea has advised consumers the energy crisis may last for two years.Speaking to the BBC Mr O’Shea said “the market suggests” high gas prices will continue “for the next 18 months to two years”.He said the high demand for gas was partly being driven by a move away from coal and oil.“As we move towards net zero, gas is a big transition fuel,” Mr O’Shea said.“And so as you turn off coal-fired power stations in other countries, there isn’t an abundance of gas that you can just turn on quickly.”But Mr O’Shea also threw cold...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy price crisis ‘fuelled by UK dragging feet on renewables’

Britain’s energy crisis has been exacerbated by the government dragging its feet on renewables, experts have told The Independent.Households are once again facing a rise in gas and electricity bills, with another increase in the price cap expected in spring – and suggestions this could rise by as much as 50 per cent to set limits just below £2,000. The energy crisis has been sparked by soaring gas prices, which are in turn fuelling a sharp rise in the cost of living.Economists and climate policy experts said the UK could have softened the blow of the crisis with a greater focus...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Unions, charities and green groups demand North Sea windfall tax to reduce bills

Unions, charities, think tanks and green campaign groups have urged Boris Johnson’s government to impose a windfall tax on oil and gas operators to ease the pressure on families facing rising fuel bills.Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party have called for a tax on the North Sea giants’ profits in a bid to cut average household energy costs set to soar further in April.Several leading civil society organisations – including the Trade Unions Congress (TUC), Save the Children, Fuel Poverty Action, Friends of the Earth and Greenpeace UK – have backed the idea, insisting ministers must take...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK’s biggest energy users ‘may put off net zero spending due to gas crisis’

Eight in 10 of the UK’s biggest energy users have said they are worried by rapid rises in energy prices and many are worried it could put their environmental investments at risk.Intensive energy users largely have plans to cut their carbon emissions, according to a new survey.Energy giant Vattenfall said that 90% of the companies said they planned to invest more than 7% of their revenues on reaching net zero over the next half decade.But more than a third said they are thinking about calling off some investments so they can deal with the gas price crisis.The decisions they (companies)...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Nuclear power plant Heysham 2 to wind down two years early

The Heysham 2 nuclear power station in Lancashire is to stop generating electricity two years earlier than planned following a board decision. The site, near Morecambe, and Torness, in East Lothian, will now be wound down in 2028, owner EDF Energy said. Since 1988 the plant has produced enough electricity...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ShareCast

Friday newspaper round-up: Bain & Co, Hunterston B, Arm, Tesla

Boris Johnson should bar Bain & Company from lucrative government contracts in light of a judicial commission’s findings about the management consultancy’s “despicable” role in state corruption in South Africa, Peter Hain has said. In a letter shared with the Guardian, the former Labour minister and anti-apartheid campaigner urged Johnson to “immediately freeze all government contracts with Bain” and to advise all public bodies to do the same. - Guardian.
BUSINESS
NRDC

Nuclear Power 101

Nuclear energy comes from the core of an atom. Atoms make up all matter: the device you’re reading this on, the surface it’s resting on, and the air you’re breathing. And within each atom is a nucleus, a tightly packed core that holds protons and neutrons bound together by what’s known as the strong nuclear force. But when a neutron strikes the nucleus of certain atoms—uranium, for example—this atomic center can break into pieces in a process called nuclear fission, releasing enormous energy in the form of heat and radiation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
globalconstructionreview.com

Germany shuts down half its nuclear power stations

Germany has shut down three of its six nuclear plants a year before its deadline for withdrawing from atomic power. The plants, built in the 1980s and shut down on New Year’s Eve, are at Brokdorf on the River Elbe near Hamburg, Grohnde, 40km south of Hannover, and at Gundremmingen, 80km west of Munich. Together with the remaining three stations, they supplied around 12% of the country’s electricity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Third of people living in fear of energy bills they can’t afford

A third of UK adults expect their energy bills to increase and become unaffordable this year, a survey has revealed, putting pressure on the prime minister to protect the public from the energy crisis.Mr Johnson, alongside chancellor Rishi Sunak and business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, will be reviewing ways to reduce the impact of rising energy costs, which could see bills increase by 50 per cent to almost £2,000 from April.A YouGov survey of 1,774 adults conducted on 6th and 7th January showed that 86 per cent expected their gas and electricity bills to increase in the year ahead. This rose...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Vice

The World’s Only Coal Carbon Capture Plant Is Regularly Breaking

The longest-running and world’s only carbon capture facility attached to a coal plant reported unsettlingly low emissions reduction numbers toward the latter half of 2021, raising red flags for experts about the viability of the technology and federal investment in it. The carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility attached...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Conversation U.S.

A 21st-century reinvention of the electric grid is crucial for solving the climate change crisis

In the summer of 1988, scientist James Hansen testified to Congress that carbon dioxide from burning fossil fuels was dangerously warming the planet. Scientific meetings were held, voluminous reports were written, and national pledges were made, but because fossil fuels were comparatively cheap, little concrete action was taken to reduce carbon emissions. Then, beginning around 2009, first wind turbines and then solar photovoltaic panels decreased enough in cost to become competitive in electricity markets. More installations resulted in more “learning curve” cost reductions – the decrease in cost with every doubling of deployment. Since 2009, the prices of wind and solar...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The Guardian

111K+
Followers
44K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy