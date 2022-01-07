ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Can Nasa persuade Russia to back International Space Station plans?

By Stuart Clark
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ofKS0_0df9qoct00
A Nasa astronaut works outside the International Space Station.

The deadline for the decommissioning of the International Space Station (ISS) is worryingly close, and there is a danger that the commercial replacements the US was hoping for will not be ready to launch in time.

With that in mind, on New Year’s Eve, Nasa announced that the Biden-Harris administration wanted to extend the operation of the ISS by six years to 2030.

Nasa must liaise with its international partners, Europe, Japan, Canada and Russia, to agree their participation. The ESA’s director general, Josef Aschbacher, has already tweeted his support.

Keeping Russia as a full partner may prove more challenging. The Russian news agency Tass reported in April 2021 that a research and power module originally intended for the ISS would now become the first part of a national space station.

On 2 December, Nasa awarded grants to three private companies to develop commercial space station designs. But they will not be ready for launch by 2024, so an ISS extension to 2030 will give those companies more time to build and launch.

Also in the running is an earlier proposal by Axiom Space, which is building a commercial module for ISS that could be detached to become a private space station. If successful, when the ISS is decommissioned Nasa will be able to seamlessly continue its space station research programme by simply switching their crews to the commercial stations.

Comments / 0

Related
austincountynewsonline.com

Air Force Cadets To Hear From NASA Astronaut Aboard Space Station

NASA astronaut Raja Chari will answer prerecorded video questions from academy cadets working to become officers and leaders in the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Space Force. Chari graduated from the academy in 1999 with bachelor’s degrees in astronautical engineering and engineering science. The event will be held...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Axiom Space#Iss#Russian#Tass
SpaceRef

International Space Station Soars Over The Nile Delta At Night

The International Space Station is pictured from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour during a fly around of the orbiting lab that took place following its undocking from the Harmony module's space-facing port on Nov. 8, 2021. The orbital complex was flying over 250 miles above the Nile Delta in Egypt...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Ars Technica

New images of the International Space Station reveal that it is still a jewel

The International Space Station is now more than two decades old. And while primary construction of the orbiting laboratory ended a little more than a decade ago, before the retirement of NASA's space shuttle, the station has continued to evolve with smaller modules and an ever-changing array of visiting spacecraft.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Russia
Design Taxi

NASA Could Soon Build A Mini Museum Aboard The International Space Station

Following a recent agreement with NASA, startup Uplift Aerospace could soon be starting a mini museum collection aboard the International Space Station (ISS). It plans to send a wide variety of precious goods—including paintings, gemstones, and artifacts—to space beginning this year. Members of Uplift’s Space+ community will have...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
weatherboy.com

Out-of-Control Russian Rocket Crashes into Pacific Minutes Before U.S. Impact

An out-of-control Russian rocket tumbled back to Earth yesterday, crashing into the Pacific Ocean just minutes before a possible impact could have occured in Mexico, the United States, or Canada. The Persei upper stage rocket, which carried a dummy payload into space as part of Russia’s Angara A5 rocket test, made an uncontrolled re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere at 1:08 pm PT , according to the 18th Space Control Squadron from U.S. Space Force. From there, the rocket, or what was left of it after burning and breaking-up in the atmosphere from re-entry, would have crashed into open water of the Pacific Ocean.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Space germs: University of Idaho students’ research on bacteria being tested by International Space Station

For Hannah Johnson, the leadup to the SpaceX launch felt akin to some of the stress depicted in a few space disaster movies from the ‘90s. There was roughly 56 hours to the launch of SpaceX’s CRS-24 mission last month when Johnson and her fellow University of Idaho chemical engineers learned the research container they hoped to send to the International Space Station had sprung a leak. Worse, a looming deadline to reload the container meant they had about a day to fix it.
INDUSTRY
CNET

'Mystery hut' spotted by China's moon rover gets an explanation

The "mystery hut," or "house," spotted by China's Yutu-2 rover on the far side of the moon turns out to be -- drumroll, please -- a rock. That's not exactly a surprise, but it's an amusing conclusion to the lunar enigma that entranced so many of us in December. Once...
ASTRONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

111K+
Followers
44K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy