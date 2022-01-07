ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia vs. Alabama CFP National Championship Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide CFP National Championship College Football Playoff National Championship matchup on January 10, 2022.

Michigan Wolverines defensive back DJ Turner (5) tackles Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) during second half action of the Capital One Orange Bowl game Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Hard Rock Stadium. Capital One Orange Bowl

The 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship features a matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs (13-1, SEC) and the Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1, 8-1 SEC).

Odds for Georgia vs. Alabama

Over/Under Insights

  • Georgia and its opponents have combined to put up more than 52.5 points in six of 14 games this season.
  • So far this season, 76.9% of Alabama's games (10/13) have had more combined points than Monday's total of 52.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 80.4, is 27.9 points greater than Monday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 23.7 points above the 28.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • Bulldogs games have an average total of 50.8 points this season, 1.7 fewer than Monday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Crimson Tide have averaged a total of 61.9 points, 9.4 more than the set total in this contest.

Georgia Stats and Trends

  • Georgia has played 14 games, with nine wins against the spread.
  • The Bulldogs are 8-5 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.
  • Georgia's games this year have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (six times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Bulldogs score 19.8 more points per game (39.0) than the Crimson Tide allow (19.2).
  • When Georgia scores more than 19.2 points, it is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.
  • The Bulldogs average 149.0 more yards per game (447.9) than the Crimson Tide allow per outing (298.9).
  • Georgia is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall when the team picks up more than 298.9 yards.
  • The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 16 times this season, four fewer than the Crimson Tide have forced (20).
Alabama Stats and Trends

  • In Alabama's 14 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Crimson Tide won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
  • Alabama's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 38.5% of its opportunities (five times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • The Crimson Tide score 41.4 points per game, 31.8 more than the Bulldogs give up (9.6).
  • Alabama is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 9.6 points.
  • The Crimson Tide rack up 234.3 more yards per game (494.1) than the Bulldogs give up per outing (259.8).
  • When Alabama picks up more than 259.8 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall.
  • The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over 11 times, eight fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (19).
Season Stats

Season Stats

#Bulldogs#Michigan Wolverines#Cfp#American Football#Sec#Ats
