Pets

Sunny Hostin Rescues a Dog with Some Help from Sarah Paulson: 'Welcome Koko Chanel'

By Charmaine Patterson
People
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunny Hostin has a new addition to her family, thanks in part to actress Sarah Paulson. The View co-host, 53, adopted a rescue pup named Koko Chanel to join her growing Hostin's Animal House. Hostin announced the news on Instagram Thursday with an adorable snap of her cuddling with...

people.com

Comments / 5

C. Vanessa
3d ago

This woman is pure evil! Her words are negative and poison, karma will be visiting her very soon, her sho The Phew is nasty, low, negative!

Reply
2
#Dog#Animal House#Hostinsanimalhouse#Big Bear Shelter
