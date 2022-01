The CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, has said that a vaccine for the highly transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19 will be ready in March and that the pharmaceutical company has begun manufacturing the doses. Dr Bourla told CNBC that the company is “already starting manufacturing some of these quantities at risk”. He added that the vaccine will also be aimed at battling other variants of the virus but also acknowledged that it remains unclear if a variant-specific vaccine is needed. The company began to create the vaccine because of high demand from some governments. “The hope is that we...

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 2 DAYS AGO