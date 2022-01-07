ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Families despair over post-holiday return to remote learning

By COREY WILLIAMS
Seattle Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — Parent Latonya Peterson sums up her frustration over Detroit schools returning — at least temporarily — to virtual learning in three short words: “I hate it.”. Facing a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Detroit district this week joined a growing number of...

