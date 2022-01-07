Blackhawks' Riley Stillman: Manages helper

Seider notched a power-play assist, five shots on goal and four hits in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks. Seider set up Filip Hronek's goal early in the second period to tie the game at 1-1. The 20-year-old Seider has remained solid with a goal and eight helpers, including three on the power play, in 13 games since the start of December. The rookie defenseman's strong campaign is up to 23 points (nine on the power play), 67 shots on net, 61 blocked shots, 55 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-1 rating in 36 appearances. His all-around production makes him a safe option in fantasy.
