Finix Payments notes that 2021 was another “crazy” year in Fintech (and for the planet in general). Finix wrote in a blog post that they wouldn’t be here “without the people behind the scenes working hard to bring better payments processing technology to software platforms, so [they] decided to ask some of these people why they think what [they’re] building … is important,” and where they anticipate or expect the financial technology industry growth this year.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO