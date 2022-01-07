ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

News & Notes

Parsons Sun
 5 days ago

Kitchen Pass Restaurant & Bar, 1711 Main,...

www.parsonssun.com

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

How to get a COVID test without standing in the long lines

With COVID case rates once again surging across the DMV, and many employers/schools tightening their return-to-building policies, rapid tests have become the hot-button item to secure this winter. Some people have reported standing in line in the cold for hours to get tested or to obtain an at-home testing kit.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Starting this week, you may be required to show your vaccination card at many local businesses. Find out the changes coming across the DMV

WASHINGTON — Before dining in at one of your favorite restaurants, be prepared to bring more than just your wallet. Starting this week, a handful of spots will now require proof of the COVID-19 vaccine before dining indoors. As the contagious omicron variant continues to spread, many local businesses are once again forced to pivot to keep their doors open.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Food Drink#News Notes#1711 Main
The Retro Bliss

The US Banned Sliced Bread

People love food and wherever you go in the world, that’s one of the topics that you can easily talk to anyone about regardless of your cultural differences. Here in the United States, we’ve had a very old saying for a long time, which is the best thing since sliced bread.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MarketWatch

Facebook parent company Meta names DoorDash CEO Xu to board

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. on Tuesday named DoorDash Inc. Chief Executive Tony Xu to its board, effective immediately. "Tony has built a great service for millions of people to get food and more from hundreds of thousands of restaurants and small businesses," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement. "I've always thought it's important to have great tech leaders on our board, and Tony has direct experience both running a tech company and solving complex challenges in commerce." Xu's addition brings Meta's board to 10 members.
BUSINESS
Apartment Therapy

5 Things You Should Never Say When Viewing a House for Sale

Some sellers put a little more effort and money into getting their homes ready to sell, whether it’s painting over vibrant orange walls with warm neutral colors or replacing carpet with laminate flooring. But if you walk into an outdated home whose style might not suit yours, you should probably hold off making that known right away. Focus on renovations to match your lifestyle after you seal the deal.
REAL ESTATE
Hypebae

"Dry Dating" Predicted To Be a Popular Trend in 2022

Consider starting off the new year with a new healthy dating habit: “dry dating,” the act of ditching drinking on dates and being sober-minded. Dating app Bumble has even reported it as a new trend for 2022. According to Bumble, 54% of single people are being more mindful...
SOCIETY
buckinghamshirelive.com

Doctor issues warning to anyone taking a lateral flow test

People taking lateral flow tests to see whether they have Covid-19 have been warned to watch out for common mistakes. Three major mistakes people make when spotting the test have been pointed out by Dr Nathan, an A&E doctor in London at @expedition_doctor. He said simple mistakes that could accidentally...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YourCentralValley.com

These are the highest rated beers in California

If you drink beer—any beer—you’ve likely heard of the craft beer revolution, and you likely fall into one of two camps: IPA warrior or lager loyalist. The great thing about a beer-related revolution is that there is no wrong side. Whatever your preference, cheers to you. The burgeoning brewery business is indeed a revolution by […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Herald News

The Herald News announces change to Saturday print delivery

Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, The Herald News is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 5. The Herald News will cease home delivery on Saturdays but instead will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper that day, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. The new model means subscribers will get newspapers delivered to their home six days a week, with a digital...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy