News & Notes

Walmart just cut its paid leave policy for workers who test positive for Covid-19 amid the surge of cases across the U.S. We are so surprised by the timing of this policy change!. The country’s largest employer halved paid leave for Covid-positive workers from two weeks to one in a...
A FLIGHT attendant has revealed how she steals leftover food from passengers rather than pay for dinner herself. Self-confessed cheapskate Stephanie Rivers, from Texas, will make an effort to scour the plane once it has landed to see who hasn’t tucked into their in-flight meal. Speaking on TLC’s Extreme...
With COVID case rates once again surging across the DMV, and many employers/schools tightening their return-to-building policies, rapid tests have become the hot-button item to secure this winter. Some people have reported standing in line in the cold for hours to get tested or to obtain an at-home testing kit.
WASHINGTON — Before dining in at one of your favorite restaurants, be prepared to bring more than just your wallet. Starting this week, a handful of spots will now require proof of the COVID-19 vaccine before dining indoors. As the contagious omicron variant continues to spread, many local businesses are once again forced to pivot to keep their doors open.
Occupation: I’m a teacher; my partner is an engineer. How much did you spend? $66.02 for groceries and $28.98 for takeout. Dietary requirements? None, although we try to limit meat (especially red meat) and added sugars. Where did you shop?. I shop mostly at Aldi. There’s a Meijer right...
People love food and wherever you go in the world, that’s one of the topics that you can easily talk to anyone about regardless of your cultural differences. Here in the United States, we’ve had a very old saying for a long time, which is the best thing since sliced bread.
Media reports are claiming several perennial restaurant chains are facing barely surmountable obstacles during the Omicron phase of Covid-19. One has closed permanently, while others are reported as being on the way.
Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. on Tuesday named DoorDash Inc. Chief Executive Tony Xu to its board, effective immediately. "Tony has built a great service for millions of people to get food and more from hundreds of thousands of restaurants and small businesses," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement. "I've always thought it's important to have great tech leaders on our board, and Tony has direct experience both running a tech company and solving complex challenges in commerce." Xu's addition brings Meta's board to 10 members.
Some sellers put a little more effort and money into getting their homes ready to sell, whether it’s painting over vibrant orange walls with warm neutral colors or replacing carpet with laminate flooring. But if you walk into an outdated home whose style might not suit yours, you should probably hold off making that known right away. Focus on renovations to match your lifestyle after you seal the deal.
An Arizona CEO is offering a $5,000 bonus for new hires to quit after just two weeks into their new jobs as part of a unique approach to staff retention as a "great resignation" sweeps the American workforce. Chris Ronzio, CEO of the Arizona-based software company Trainual that helps small...
Consider starting off the new year with a new healthy dating habit: “dry dating,” the act of ditching drinking on dates and being sober-minded. Dating app Bumble has even reported it as a new trend for 2022. According to Bumble, 54% of single people are being more mindful...
Glancing down at my phone, I saw the daily in-box teaser from Louisville Business First, and just for a split second, I thought wow, it’s yet another new brewery: “New juice, smoothie bar opening soon in the Highlands.”. Then I realized it was an actual, non-botoxed-IPA, juice and...
People taking lateral flow tests to see whether they have Covid-19 have been warned to watch out for common mistakes. Three major mistakes people make when spotting the test have been pointed out by Dr Nathan, an A&E doctor in London at @expedition_doctor. He said simple mistakes that could accidentally...
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader is speaking out about how women should be vigilant after discovering her location was being tracked by a stranger using an Apple AirTag. The 26-year-old model took to her Instagram stories on Thursday to share the "scariest moment ever," which had taken place the...
Domino's is planning ahead for surging food costs, anticipating an 8 to 10 percent rise due to inflation and labor shortages. The pizza chain will be changing promotions to offset the overhead, such as making some of its discounts online orders only.
If you drink beer—any beer—you’ve likely heard of the craft beer revolution, and you likely fall into one of two camps: IPA warrior or lager loyalist. The great thing about a beer-related revolution is that there is no wrong side. Whatever your preference, cheers to you. The burgeoning brewery business is indeed a revolution by […]
Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, The Herald News is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 5.
The Herald News will cease home delivery on Saturdays but instead will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper that day, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. The new model means subscribers will get newspapers delivered to their home six days a week, with a digital...
