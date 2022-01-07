ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shorthanded Parker no match for Middleton in Big Eight girls basketball

By Gazette staff
MIDDLETON

A shorthanded Janesville Parker girls basketball team was no match for Middleton on Thursday night.

The host Cardinals coasted to a 62-22 Big Eight Conference win.

Parker (1-11, 1-6) was without starting point guard Alyssa Ayers and starter Emma Lippens, who were both out with injuries.

“We did some positive things I thought,” Parker coach Ryan Tyrrell said. “We were much more aggressive going to the rim and gave ourselves significantly more shot opportunities.

“But when you’re playing without your two starting guards, it’s tough. I had to bring some kids up with no varsity experience.”

Addison Miller had 10 points to lead Parker, which plays at Madison La Follette on Saturday night.

MIDDLETON 62, PARKER 22

Parker (22)—Simmons 1-0-2; Riley 2-0-5; Ahrens-Egger 2-1-5; Miller 4-2-10. Totals: 9-3-22

Middleton (62)—Schleusner 3-0-7; Dahmen 1-0-3; Utter 3-1-7; Monogue 4-0-12; Deptula 6-0-14; Cowling 1-1-3; Frisch 2-0-4; Grmur 3-0-6; Boycks 0-2-2; Zimmerman 2-0-4. Totals: 25-4-62

Halftime—Middleton 34, Parker 8. Three-point goals—Parker 1 (Riley), Middleton 8 (Monogue 4, Deptula 2, Dahmen, Schleusner). Free throws missed—Parker 3, Middleton 2. Total fouls—Parker 9, Middleton 7

