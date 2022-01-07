ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

FedEx Not Likely to Get Fees, Sanctions in Dismissed Patent Suit

Cover picture for the articleNo showing of deficient pre-suit investigation, magistrate finds. FedEx Supply Chain Logistics and Electronics Inc. shouldn’t get sanctions and attorney fees for fighting...

bloomberglaw.com

Class Lawyers’ $4.3 Million Fee in Leaky Toilet Case Thrown Out

Trial court must cut hours, compare to results, 5th Cir. says. Attorneys who achieved a pair of class settlements over allegedly fracture-prone Vortens toilet tanks, but only for some of the models and manufacturing years targeted in the suit, aren’t entitled to a $4.3 million fee award covering work on all the tanks, the Fifth Circuit ruled.
CONGRESS & COURTS
smarteranalyst.com

Meta’s Plea to Dismiss FTC’s Antitrust Suit Rejected

A U.S. district court has given its green light to The Federal Trade Commission to proceed with an antitrust lawsuit against Meta Platforms (FB). After being rejected once, the FTC filed an amended complaint in August 2021. The amended complaint includes more details on the company’s monopoly power allegations. Also,...
LAW
Deadline

Judge Lets FTC Proceed With Antitrust Lawsuit Against Facebook

A federal judge will allow an antitrust lawsuit brought by the federal government against Facebook to move forward, concluding that the Federal Trade Commission met the threshold for putting forward a valid claim of the platform’s anticompetitive conduct. The ruling (read it here) by U.S. District Judge James Boasberg was a bit of a surprise, as last summer he tossed out the FTC’s lawsuit, calling it “legally insufficient.” But the FTC filed an amended lawsuit in August, and Boasberg wrote that it “has now cleared the pleading bar and may proceed to discovery.” The lawsuit is one of a number of actions...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Google Wins Trimming of Claims in ‘Assistant’ Privacy Litigation

Google LLC persuaded a California federal judge to trim several claims from a proposed privacy class action it’s facing over Google Assistant-enabled devices. Allegations that Google violated California’s Consumer Legal Remedies Act and that it committed common law fraud are axed due to the plaintiffs’ “failure to allege sufficient facts in support of an actionable omission, Google’s knowledge of falsity, or Google’s intent to defraud,”
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Judge rejects Facebook bid to derail US antitrust suit

A federal judge on Tuesday ruled that US regulators' re-worked anti-trust case against Facebook can go ahead, saying the complaint was more robust and detailed than the version denied last year. The US Federal Trade Commission has alleged the social media giant, which has renamed itself Meta, holds an illegal monopoly by acquiring potential competitors that it now owns like Instagram and WhatsApp. Judge James Boasberg's ruling is a blow to Facebook, which faced renewed scrutiny last year after a whistleblower leaked documents showing executives knew the harm their services could cause to teens, democracy and users' well-being. The FTC "may well face a tall task down the road in proving its allegations," but the case will not be dismissed, ruled Boasberg, who last year tossed out the original suit.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

U.S. Takes Contractor Vaccine Order Loss to Third Appeals Court

The Justice Department will appeal a Louisiana federal court’s ruling that blocked President. ‘s order for government-contractor workers to get the Covid-19 vaccine. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit will be the third federal appeals court to consider a challenge to the measure. A coalition of three states—Louisiana, Mississippi, and Indiana—sought to block the mandate for companies that do business with the federal government. U.S. District Court Judge Dee Drell of the Western District of Louisiana granted a preliminary injunction in December.
LOUISIANA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court to Decide If Bankruptcy Fee Hike Constitutional

Appeals courts split on whether fee disparity is unconstitutional. The U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether a temporary disparity in government fees charged to companies in Chapter 11 bankruptcy violates the Constitution. Monday’s decision to hear the case will resolve a circuit split, which prompted both parties in the case...
ALABAMA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Shot-or-Test Time Arrives With OSHA Resolute, Employers in Limbo

Absent a Supreme Court directive to the contrary, Monday marked the first day the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration could begin citing employers for violating the agency’s Covid-19 shot-or-test emergency temporary standard. The justices heard more than two hours of argument Friday from attorneys representing numerous states and...
LAW
bloomberglaw.com

Ex-Shell Oil Workers Want 10,000-Person Class in 401(k) Lawsuit

Former employees accusing Shell Oil Co. of mismanaging their $10 billion 401(k) plan by overpaying for administrative services and taking fees from plan assets asked a Texas federal judge to certify the case as a class action covering 10,000 people. The case turns on “Plan-level decisions” that applied to class...
TEXAS STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Federal Contract Worker Agrees to Take $83,000 on Harassment Win

A former manager for a government contractor, whom a jury found experienced a hostile workplace when her employer failed to stop rumors that she was trading sex for promotions, agreed to accept $50,000 for the bias instead of the $725,000 the jury awarded, Maryland federal court records show. The jury...
MARYLAND STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Fee Award Gets Fresh Look in Ex-U.S. Attorney’s Employment Suit

A former U.S. attorney in Puerto Rico who sued for employment discrimination will get a chance to recoup additional attorneys’ fees after the First Circuit ruled on Friday that the fee calculation didn’t evaluate necessary factors. Nelson Jose Perez-Sosa alleged discrimination and retaliation under Title VII after he...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Purdue Certified to Appeal $4.5 Billion Bankruptcy Plan Rejection (1)

Purdue Pharma LP and its owners are a step closer to getting the Second Circuit to hear their appeal of a judge’s decision overturning the opioid maker’s multibillion-dollar bankruptcy plan. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon, who Friday certified the mid-case appeal, conditioned her order on the appeal being...
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Home Depot Wins Bid to Slash $14M Fee Award in Data Breach Suit

Counsel for banks in a consolidated class action against Home Depot over a 2014 data breach were incorrectly awarded $14.1 million in fees, the Eleventh Circuit said Wednesday, vacating and remanding the award for a second time. The district court should have entered an $11.73 million award, consistent with the...
LAW

