Avs Turn On The Jets, Blow By Winnipeg, 7-1

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf any NHL team wonders if the Avs top line is still elite, that team can ask the Winnipeg Jets. The Avs line of Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen combined for 12 points in...

arcticicehockey.com

A Look at How the Winnipeg Jets First 5 Draft Classes Compare to the Rest of the NHL

I've always contended that the Winnipeg Jets have done a solid job at the draft table since relocating in 2011. But is that really true? I admit that I haven't actually taken a hard look at the Jets draft history and compared it to other NHL teams, so could I be wrong? I guess the only way to know for sure is to do a full analysis, so with that decided I hit the internet to start gathering the data.
newstalkflorida.com

Jets’ Home Games Will Be Played In Winnipeg Despite Omicron Restrictions

Jets’ games attendance is presently capped at 250. The National Hockey League’s Winnipeg Jets franchise will not for the short term be playing any home games in another jurisdiction because of the Omicron spread. Jets ownership, True North Sports and Entertainment, surveyed its customers wanting to know how they would feel about the team moving home games to an area that has limited restrictions on arena attendance. Manitoba is limiting attendance at professional sporting events to either 50 per cent capacity or 250 people, whichever is less. Manitoba public health rules require proof of vaccination at large events. Jets’ attendance will be capped at 250 people in the building for the time being. A look inside the Jets survey numbers revealed that 40 percent of ticket holders had negative feelings about relocating home games. Another 30 percent did not care either way and the rest, 30 percent more, were comfortable with whatever the Jets owners decided.
CBS Boston

Bloodied Brad Marchand Helps Bruins ‘Demoralize’ Capitals After Taking Vicious High Stick To Nose

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand has played hockey for a very long time. But on Monday night, he really was a hockey player. It’s a bit of a cliche, stating that hockey players aren’t like the rest of us. Yet time and time again, it is proven to be true, with Marchand doing those honors after taking a wicked high stick to the nose late in the first period against the Washington Capitals. Marchand went down to the ice in pain, bled all over Capital One Arena, but didn’t miss a beat, opting to dry off his bloodied face with a towel...
bleachernation.com

Adam Boqvist Was Told He Wouldn’t Be Traded … Before Being Traded

Apparently this summer, when then-Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman was trying to construct a roster to save his job and win now, he told defenseman Adam Boqvist’s agent, Peter Wallen, that the former 2018 eighth-overall draft pick by Chicago would not be traded. Then, he was traded. And not just...
Jared Bednar
Nathan Mackinnon
Nazem Kadri
Gabriel Landeskog
Mikko Rantanen
abc17news.com

DeBrincat scores twice as Blackhawks top Blue Jackets 4-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored twice and Calvin de Haan netted his first goal in nearly a year to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to their second straight road win, 4-2 over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus has dropped four of five and lost at home to the Blackhawks for the seventh consecutive time. Connor Murphy also scored for Chicago, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves for his 11th win. Boone Jenner scored for Columbus, and Gus Nyquist had a short-handed goal and an assist. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 16 shots in his third loss in four games.
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews The Panthers This Week

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Panthers returned from a 13 day NHL break due to COVID with a vengeance. The Cats are 5-0-1 in the six games since the return, putting up big offensive numbers. The wins covered a 9-3 pounding of rival Tampa Bay and a road win at Carolina while missing a number of key players. The Panthers have the league’s best offense and begin this week #1 overall in the NHL. Home Sweet Home The Cats won 17 of their first 20 home games, the 2nd best home start to a season in NHL history. Their 11 game winning streak to...
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Is Officially Back With The Boston Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — The plan for Tuukka Rask’s return to the NHL involved him getting in some work at the AHL level over the weekend. COVID issues with the opponent nixed those plans, but that didn’t delay Rask’s return to Boston. On Tuesday afternoon, the Bruins announced Rask’s return in a rather modern way, tweeting out a GIF of the goaltender giving two thumbs up. The team then formally announced Rask’s return, as the goaltender signed a one-year deal with the only NHL team he’s ever played for. pic.twitter.com/5P2fxvRkxQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 11, 2022 The deal is for $1 million, but at a prorated level...
Yardbarker

The Winnipeg Jets’ Offence Needs More Balance

Coming into the 2021-22 NHL season, the buzz around the Winnipeg Jets was that they are offensively top-heavy; they can score, but they have trouble keeping the puck out of their net. In the offseason, the front office addressed their defensive needs with the acquisition of Nate Schmidt and Brenden Dillon, while their defensive leader Josh Morrissey was looking to have a bounce-back season. For the most part, the reviews are okay, they have shown at times they can lock things down, and their 5-on-5 play has them well below the league average in terms of goals against.
