Avs Turn On The Jets, Blow By Winnipeg, 7-1

Jets’ games attendance is presently capped at 250. The National Hockey League’s Winnipeg Jets franchise will not for the short term be playing any home games in another jurisdiction because of the Omicron spread. Jets ownership, True North Sports and Entertainment, surveyed its customers wanting to know how they would feel about the team moving home games to an area that has limited restrictions on arena attendance. Manitoba is limiting attendance at professional sporting events to either 50 per cent capacity or 250 people, whichever is less. Manitoba public health rules require proof of vaccination at large events. Jets’ attendance will be capped at 250 people in the building for the time being. A look inside the Jets survey numbers revealed that 40 percent of ticket holders had negative feelings about relocating home games. Another 30 percent did not care either way and the rest, 30 percent more, were comfortable with whatever the Jets owners decided.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO