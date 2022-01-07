Avs Turn On The Jets, Blow By Winnipeg, 7-1

Coming into the 2021-22 NHL season, the buzz around the Winnipeg Jets was that they are offensively top-heavy; they can score, but they have trouble keeping the puck out of their net. In the offseason, the front office addressed their defensive needs with the acquisition of Nate Schmidt and Brenden Dillon, while their defensive leader Josh Morrissey was looking to have a bounce-back season. For the most part, the reviews are okay, they have shown at times they can lock things down, and their 5-on-5 play has them well below the league average in terms of goals against.
