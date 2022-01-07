ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Peter Bogdanovich, director, dies at 82

By Associated Press
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeter Bogdanovich, the ascot-wearing cinephile and director of 1970s black-and-white classics including “The Last Picture Show” and “Paper Moon,” has died. He was 82. Bogdanovich died early Thursday morning at his home in Los Angeles, said his daughter, Antonia Bogdanovich. She said he died of natural...

journalgazette.net

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Cybill Shepherd, Barbra Streisand And Cher Remember Peter Bogdonavich

Cybill Sheperd, Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges and Cher – stars of the Peter Bogdonavich films The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask – remembered the late director today. “Having Peter Bogdonavich as my first acting teacher in my first film, The Last Picture Show, was a blessing of enormous proportion,” Shepherd said in a statement provided to Deadline. “There are simply no words to express my feelings over this deepest of losses. May Peter live long in all our memories.” In addition to The Last Picture Show (1971), Shepherd starred in Bogdonavich’s Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975). Shepherd’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Remembering Peter Bogdanovich, a Storyteller Who Kept Old Hollywood’s Memory Alive

Peter Bogdanovich was born too late, but also at just the right time. The 82-year-old film critic, historian, advocate and maker, who died Thursday, first blinked his eyes in 1939, the year Alfred Hitchcock moved to Hollywood, Mr. Smith went to Washington and John Ford made “Stagecoach.” He’d surely love to have worked during the 50-year “Golden Age” he identified as 1912-1962. And though he is most closely associated with the New Hollywood movement of the late ’60s and ’70s, his filmography feels anything but modern. Bogdanovich’s two best films, “The Last Picture Show” (1971) and “Paper Moon” (1973) were shot in...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Hollywood Remembers “Champion Of Cinema” Peter Bogdanovich: Francis Ford Coppola, Barbra Streisand, Guillermo Del Toro & More Weigh In

Tributes are pouring in after director and standard-bearer for classic Hollywood moviemaking Peter Bogdanovich died today at 82. Francis Ford Coppola gave the following statement to Deadline: Oh dear, a shock. I am devastated. He was a wonderful and great artist. I’ll never forgot attending a premiere for THE LAST PICTURE SHOW. I remember at its end, the audience leaped up all around me bursting into applause lasting easily 15 minutes. I’ll never forget although I felt I had never myself experienced a reaction like that, that Peter and his film deserved it. May he sleep in bliss for eternity, enjoying the...
MOVIES
The Independent

‘He threatened my career’: 22 actors who didn’t get along with their directors

The Hollywood ideal is for actors and directors to make magic together. Think Gena Rowlands or John Cassavetes, or Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro. But sometimes, regardless of the quality of the film that gets made, actors can’t stand their directors and vice versa.What’s interesting about actor-director feuds, though, is that it’s very easy to keep quiet about them. Nobody gets along with everyone, and having many creative people operating in a tiny bubble will inevitably spark tension. So if a bit of off-camera vitriol spills out from the set and into public record, you just know real toxicity...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Baumbach
Person
Cloris Leachman
Person
Polly Platt
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Ben Johnson
Person
Ryan O'neal
Person
Francis Ford Coppola
Person
Peter Bogdanovich
Person
Tatum O'neal
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
Cybill Shepherd
Variety

Ellen Burstyn Remembers ‘Last Picture Show’ Director Peter Bogdanovich: ‘He Loved and Understood Film Better Than Anyone’

In “The Last Picture Show,” Peter Bogdanovich vividly captured life in a dusty Texas town circa 1951 with an honesty and sexual candor that still feels bracing today. Bogdanovich, who died last week at the age of 82, received two Oscar nominations for the 1971 film and went on to make commercial hits such as “Paper Moon,” but never again scaled the same cinematic heights as he did with his early feature, which won statuettes for Ben Johnson and Cloris Leachman. Ellen Burstyn, who received an Oscar nomination for her performance as Lois Farrow, a wealthy woman dissatisfied with her...
MOVIES
Variety

Jane Alsobrook, Longtime Marketing Executive, Dies at 78

Jane Alsobrook, an influential film executive, producer and publicist whose marketing work led to the success of numerous films in the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, died Dec. 13 at her home in Sedona, Ariz. of breast cancer. She was 78. Alsobrook’s career in movies began in 1971. She was recruited to help organize the Los Angeles Film Exposition, or Filmex and soon became part of what is now known as “New Hollywood” — a group that included Francis Ford Coppola, Steven Spielberg, Woody Allen, George Lucas and more. While working for Roger Corman, she also supervised the 1975 Academy Award campaign...
SEDONA, AZ
The Guardian

Jean-Marc Vallée obituary

The Canadian film-maker Jean-Marc Vallée, who has died aged 58, apparently of a heart attack, handled serious subjects with bounce and briskness, earning prizes and respect in the process. His film Dallas Buyers Club (2013), starring Matthew McConaughey as a rodeo rider who illegally imports retroviral drugs for himself and his fellow Aids patients in the mid-1980s, was directed with great clarity. McConaughey and his co-star Jared Leto, who played an HIV-positive transgender woman, won Oscars. Moments in the film that might have been heightened or underlined – such as a sexual encounter that qualifies as carefree only because both participants have already contracted Aids, or a fantasy scene in a room full of butterflies – were instead folded nonchalantly into the mix.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Marni Nixon: How Audrey Hepburn’s ghost singer was sworn to secrecy by Hollywood

Oh Natalie, it’s just wonderful – absolutely wonderful.” That’s what Hollywood producers told Natalie Wood as she belted out her songs as Maria in 1961’s West Side Story. Then they turned to Marni Nixon – the woman who, unbeknown to the film’s star, would be re-recording all of Maria’s songs – and winked.You probably don’t know Marni Nixon’s face, but you will know her voice – a trilly, gleaming soprano that adapted to suit whoever’s mouth it was supposed to be emerging from: Natalie Wood; Audrey Hepburn; Deborah Kerr; Marilyn Monroe. Referred to as “American cinema’s most unsung singer” by...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Director#Twitter#The Museum Of Modern Art
Vanity Fair

Big Bad Jane: Jane Russell’s Book of Praise

The always self-effacing Jane Russell writes in her 1985 autobiography, My Path and My Detours, that her buddy (and possible lover) Robert Mitchum always said she was “the most inarticulate girl he’d ever known, and he was right.”. If that’s true, then this fact makes for a refreshing,...
NFL
The Independent

‘He’s not the John Huston of his generation, he’s the Tolstoy’: Paul Thomas Anderson, as told by his stars

Ben Affleck has likened him to Orson Welles. Quentin Tarantino called him a “friendly competitor”. Sam Mendes declares him a “true auteur”. But to the people who know him best, Paul Thomas Anderson is a martini-swilling, intensely empathetic jokester, who just happened to make some of the greatest films of the past 25 years. He’s now back with Licorice Pizza, his first in four years, which stars Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman (son of Philip Seymour) and Bradley Cooper as a walking, talking embodiment of #MeToo.It’s airier than many of Anderson’s previous films, free-flowing and humorous, relaxing into a vignetted tale...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dick Carson, Emmy-Winning Director and Brother of Johnny Carson, Dies at 92

Dick Carson, the five-time Emmy-winning director who helmed installments of The Merv Griffin Show, Wheel of Fortune and, for his older brother, Johnny Carson, The Tonight Show, has died. He was 92. Carson died Dec. 19 at his home in Studio City after a brief illness, his family announced. Dick Carson moved from Los Angeles to New York to direct The Tonight Show soon after Johnny had informed him that he had been hired to succeed Jack Paar on the NBC late-night program in 1962. With Johnny unable to take over the show for months because he was under contract at ABC, Dick...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

In memoriam: Remembering the celebrities we lost in 2021

We're about to welcome a new year, but before we do, it’s time to say goodbye to 2021 — and to the actors, musicians, filmmakers and other pop culture icons we lost. They inspired us, entertained us and their impact will never be forgotten. Ed Asner 1929 –...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Ethan Hawke-Directed Joanne Woodward, Paul Newman Doc to Debut on CNN+

The Last Movie Stars— the six-part documentary about Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman from director Ethan Hawke— will premiere exclusively on CNN+ and has added Martin Scorsese as an executive producer. “Exploring Woodward and Newman through their 50-year love affair has proven more rewarding than I could have imagined. Their work, philanthropy, and lives serve as a kind of North Star, illuminating what a substantive, meaningful life can look like,” said Hawke. The film from CNN Films and HBO Max is partially based on a previously abandoned memoir that Newman commissioned from his friend and screenwriter Stewart Stern. (In a heated auction earlier this...
MOVIES
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
92.9 THE LAKE

Year In Review: Celebrities Who Died In 2021

It's mind-boggling to think about all the loss of life this past year and 1/2 due to COVID. More than 850 people died in less than two years. So much has happened nationally as America attempted to get back to normalcy. Closing out 2021 we wanted to remember the memories of celebs that passed this year. For a complete listing click here.
MLB
Salon

The worst film performances of 2021

There were some astonishing performances in 2021, most notably the multilayered work by Tessa Thompson in "Passing" and Benedict Cumberbatch in "The Power of the Dog." Simon Rex gave the year's "comeback" performance in "Red Rocket" — even if he won't call it that. Agathe Rousselle had an unforgettable breakthrough with her debut in "Titane." And Colman Domingo delivered a stunning, shapeshifting turn in "Zola" that may be the year's scariest screen role. Even Josh Hartnett embodied white privilege brilliantly in the documentary series "Exterminate All the Brutes."
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ben Affleck Saying He Was ‘Trapped’ In Their Marriage

Sources close to Jennifer Garner revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s ‘unbothered’ by her ex-husband’s comments about their marriage in a recent interview. Jennifer Garner isn’t going to let her ex-husband Ben Affleck‘s recent interview, where he said he felt “trapped” in their marriage, bring her down. Sources close to the 49-year-old actress revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “taking it with a grain of salt,” and it isn’t going to damage their co-parenting relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy