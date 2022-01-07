House to debate bill to lessen mandates

(Des Moines) -- A KMAland lawmaker is cosponsoring a bill that would protect workers from COVID-19 vaccine mandates. State Representative Jon Jacobsen is backing a House study bill in this year's Iowa Legislative Session addressing what he calls discrimination by employer vaccine mandates, and protecting personal health information. If approved, the bill would prohibit a person or business from inquiring about maintaining records of an individual medical treatment status--including vaccinations--unless it is for the purpose of providing treatment and care to an individual. Additionally, it would make it unlawful for anyone to be denied goods and services, provide incentives or disincentives, employment considerations, or segregation or discrimination based on medical or vaccination status. Jacobsen tells KMA News the bill addresses many of the concerns constituents have expressed about vaccine mandates, and whether COVID vaccines are safe.

