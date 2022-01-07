ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House to debate bill to lessen mandates

By NIKI KELLY
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – A House committee made slight changes Thursday before passing a bill that paves the way to end the public health emergency and significantly weaken employer vaccine mandates. The 7-4 vote was largely along party lines, with all but one Republican on the panel supporting the measure....

journalgazette.net

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

State Bill Creating Universal Healthcare System Debated In Legislature

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF/AP) — Democrats in the California legislature began debating a bill creating an in-state universal health care system Tuesday – a move to fulfill the party’s campaign promises. Government-funded health care for everyone has been a staple of California political rhetoric for decades. Gov. Gavin...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana Senate bill sparks debate over school curriculum

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers on Wednesday began debate on a Republican-backed bill that would require all school curricula to be posted online for parental review and ban schools’ ability to implement concepts like critical race theory. The proposal, which bill author Sen. Scott Baldwin maintained is intended to prevent certain “discriminatory concepts” from being […]
INDIANA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Justices grill Biden attorneys over constitutionality of vaccine mandates

(The Center Square) – U.S. Supreme Court Justices grilled the Biden administration's legal team during oral arguments Friday, questioning whether the federal government has the constitutional right to institute a sweeping private sector vaccine mandate across all industries. Dozens of lawsuits were filed challenging President Joe Biden’s authority to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX59

Bill to limit vaccine mandates moves to full Indiana House with amendments

INDIANAPOLIS – A bill to limit COVID-19 vaccine mandates by private businesses is on its way to the full Indiana House following the addition of some amendments, including one that would allow workers whose exemptions were denied to receive unemployment benefits. House Bill 1001 requires private employers with vaccine mandates to also offer a testing […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Leonard
thestatehousefile.com

House committee approves controversial vaccine mandate bill

INDIANAPOLIS—House Bill 1001, a controversial bill requiring employers to allow exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandates, passed Thursday in a House committee 7-4. The House Employment, Labor and Pensions Committee heard 14 hours of testimony over two days prior to Thursday’s meeting, which included two amendments to the legislation and a committee vote. Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, authored the bill, which has over 50 co-authors. Lehman said the bill balances employers’ rights with workers’ rights.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Health emergency, vaccine-mandate bill advances in House

INDIANAPOLIS – A House committee made slight changes before passing a bill Thursday that paves the way to end the public health emergency and significantly weakens employer vaccine mandates. The 7-4 vote was largely on party lines, with all but one Republican on the panel supporting the measure. The...
U.S. POLITICS
kiwaradio.com

Bill To Be Introduced In Iowa House Would Ban Employer Vaccine Mandates

Des Moines, Iowa — A group of Republicans from the Iowa House are proposing legislation that would bar Iowa businesses from hiring and firing anyone based on their vaccination status. The bill would prohibit businesses from asking if an employee has been vaccinated and it would be illegal for...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immunization#House#Republican
wrtv.com

Lawmakers return to statehouse to debate workplace vaccination mandates

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers headed back to the statehouse Tuesday to begin the 2022 legislative session. More than 400 bills will be filed in the short session, which means lawmakers have until March to get their business finished, and this is a non-budget session. Workplace vaccination mandates and tax...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
southernminn.com

Jacobsen backs anti-vaccine mandate bill

(Des Moines) -- A KMAland lawmaker is cosponsoring a bill that would protect workers from COVID-19 vaccine mandates. State Representative Jon Jacobsen is backing a House study bill in this year's Iowa Legislative Session addressing what he calls discrimination by employer vaccine mandates, and protecting personal health information. If approved, the bill would prohibit a person or business from inquiring about maintaining records of an individual medical treatment status--including vaccinations--unless it is for the purpose of providing treatment and care to an individual. Additionally, it would make it unlawful for anyone to be denied goods and services, provide incentives or disincentives, employment considerations, or segregation or discrimination based on medical or vaccination status. Jacobsen tells KMA News the bill addresses many of the concerns constituents have expressed about vaccine mandates, and whether COVID vaccines are safe.
U.S. POLITICS
donaldsonvillechief.com

Louisiana at forefront of COVID vaccine mandate debate at Supreme Court

Louisiana will be at the forefront of the national COVID-19 vaccine mandate debate this week when the U.S. Supreme Court takes up a Biden Administration requirement for healthcare workers to take the shot. The Supreme Court will consider Friday whether President Biden’s vaccine requirements for healthcare workers in federally funded...
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Vilification Of Dr. Fauci Continues At Senate Health Committee COVID-19 Hearing

BOSTON (CBS) — For once – at least for a moment – some US Senators sounded just like normal people during Tuesday’s COVID-19 hearing of the Senate Health Committee. “What does it mean to be exposed?” asked Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah). “We’re in a room right now and I’m sure someone has Omicron.” Centers for Disease Control Director Rochelle Walensky made it clear you need to have been exposed to a positive case for at least 15 minutes over a 24-hour period. But that couldn’t make up for the flow of hard-to-follow guidelines coming out of the CDC recently as they struggle...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
ABQJournal

Spending bill forms in House conclave

SANTA FE – With the start of a 30-day legislative session just one week away, a key House budget-writing committee started work Monday crafting a spending plan that would put an unprecedented New Mexico budget windfall to work. During a hearing at the state Capitol, the top budget official...
POLITICS
95.3 MNC

Bill blocking the teaching of critical race theory in Indiana up for debate again

Legislation to block the teaching of critical race theory in Indiana is up for debate again — this time in the House. The bill doesn’t mention critical race theory by name, but it would ban schools from teaching that one race, sex or religion is responsible for what’s happened in the past, or that students should feel “discomfort or guilt” over it.
INDIANA STATE
Dartmouth

NH state House tables bill that would have barred businesses, schools from imposing vaccine mandates

The bill, which passed the House education committee in November, would have impacted Dartmouth. As the New Hampshire state House of Representatives returned to session this week, representatives voted Thursday on several bills pertaining to COVID-19 vaccination and mask mandates. One of the most controversial of these bills, H.B. 255, would have prevented private businesses, schools, universities and government agencies from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations from people who object for medical reasons, religious beliefs or “personal conscience.” The bill was tabled by the House on Thursday by a vote of 213-142, meaning that it will be postponed for consideration until a later time.
HANOVER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy