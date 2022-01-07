Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 05:45:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-13 05:23:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 145 PM PST. Target Area: Grays Harbor Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Washington Satsop River Near Satsop affecting Grays Harbor County. .Heavy rain over the south slopes of the Olympics will come to an end today. Rain totals for this event Tuesday and Wednesday along the south slopes could end up as high as 10 inches. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Satsop River Near Satsop. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, the Satsop River will flood...inundating farms...roads...and some residential areas. Erosion will likely damage some areas along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:15 AM PST Wednesday the stage was 40.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:15 AM PST Wednesday was 40.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to crest around 41.6 feet late this morning. The river will begin receding later this afternoon and fall below flood stage Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO