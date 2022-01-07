ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cattaraugus County, NY

Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-07 20:34:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-08 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Grant, West Otter Tail, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 02:31:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-12 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Grant; West Otter Tail; Wilkin Thursday Night and Friday Heavy Snow Potential A clipper system will bring the region potentially significant snowfall accumulations from Thursday night through Friday afternoon. The exact locations of the highest snowfall amounts, and what those amounts will be, are still uncertain. However, areas of plowable snow are probable across portions of southeastern North Dakota and west central Minnesota. Those with travel plans should expect some hazardous travel conditions due to heavy snowfall accumulation. Make sure to carry a winter survival kit, and stay up to date on the weather forecast and road conditions before heading out.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-13 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-14 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Dakota and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 07:20:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-12 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. Freezing rain this morning will make for very slick conditions, particularly in the Missoula Valley. Consider delaying your morning commute this morning. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks are possible. Travel could be affected.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Brown, Chippewa, Lac Qui Parle, Martin, Redwood, Renville by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-14 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-14 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Brown; Chippewa; Lac Qui Parle; Martin; Redwood; Renville; Stevens; Swift; Watonwan; Yellow Medicine WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
BROWN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Ida, Lyon, O'Brien by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-14 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-15 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; Ida; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Sioux WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northerly winds gusting 25 to 35 mph on Friday evening may cause patchy blowing and drifting snow.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Edmunds, Faulk, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 21:27:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-12 00:30:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; McPherson; Roberts; Spink SPRINKLES OR PERHAPS FREEZING SPRINKLES POSSIBLE THROUGHOUT THE JAMES RIVER VALLEY OVER INTO WESTERN MINNESOTA OVERNIGHT Very light rain or sprinkles will move down across parts of northeast South Dakota into western Minnesota, mainly from the James River valley region into far western Minnesota over the next few hours. Although air temperature ranges from 35 to 40 degrees, road surfaces may fall below and remain below freezing while it rains very lightly, and could quickly become icy. Highways that could be impacted the most will be north of US Highway 212 and east of US Highway 281, including Interstate 29 from near Watertown up to the border of the Dakotas. The coverage of the precipitation is expected to be spotty and quick moving. But areas that do receive very light rain or sprinkles which freeze on impact with the ground are likely to experience slippery roads and walking surfaces, which could linger into Wednesday morning. Those with travel plans tonight through Wednesday morning are encouraged to check the latest road conditions before venturing out.
BROWN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dickey, Foster, Kidder, La Moure, Logan, McIntosh, Stutsman by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 21:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-12 01:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dickey; Foster; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; Stutsman; Wells PATCHY LIGHT FREEZING RAIN ALONG AND SOUTH OF HIGHWAY 200 INTO THE SOUTHERN JAMES RIVER VALLEY Patchy light freezing rain is moving quickly across parts of south central and southeastern North Dakota, from an area along and south of Highway 200 into the southern James River Valley. This may also impact portions of Interstate 94 in Kidder and Stutsman counties. Although air temperatures are in the mid 30s, untreated roads remain below freezing and will quickly become icy. The coverage of the freezing rain is expected to be spotty and quick moving, but areas that do receive freezing rain will quickly experience slippery roads and walking surfaces, which could linger into Wednesday morning. Those with travel plans tonight through Wednesday morning are encouraged to check the latest road conditions before venturing out.
DICKEY COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Clallam by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 06:20:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-13 05:31:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Clallam .Heavy rain over the area will come to an end today as the atmospheric river lifts north into British Columbia. A cold front will move through Thursday morning but rain amounts with the front are not expected to result in any additional flooding. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, King and Snohomish. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Tuesday rainfall amounts ranged from 5 to 7 inches in the Olympics, 3 to 4 inches along the coast and 2 to 4 inches in the Northern and Central Cascades. Another 1 to 1.5 inches is forecast for the mountains and coast today before the atmospheric river lifts north out of the area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Chouteau, Fergus, Hill, Judith Basin, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 02:19:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-12 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blaine; Chouteau; Fergus; Hill; Judith Basin; Liberty There is a chance for mixed precipitation to fall over the eastern portions of central and north central Montana during the overnight hours. A mix of rain, freezing rain and snow is possible, mostly east of a line from Chester to Raynesford. Precipitation amounts will be light, generally less than 0.03 inches over the plains; however, with cold pavement temperatures, any rainfall could freeze on contact. Any ice accumulation will generally be less than a tenth of an inch, which could result in icy roadways and sidewalks. Those traveling overnight or early this morning, should be alert for quickly changing road conditions.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 22:27:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-12 01:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse SPRINKLES OR PERHAPS FREEZING SPRINKLES POSSIBLE THROUGHOUT THE JAMES RIVER VALLEY OVER INTO WESTERN MINNESOTA OVERNIGHT Very light rain or sprinkles will move down across parts of northeast South Dakota into western Minnesota, mainly from the James River valley region into far western Minnesota over the next few hours. Although air temperature ranges from 35 to 40 degrees, road surfaces may fall below and remain below freezing while it rains very lightly, and could quickly become icy. Highways that could be impacted the most will be north of US Highway 212 and east of US Highway 281, including Interstate 29 from near Watertown up to the border of the Dakotas. The coverage of the precipitation is expected to be spotty and quick moving. But areas that do receive very light rain or sprinkles which freeze on impact with the ground are likely to experience slippery roads and walking surfaces, which could linger into Wednesday morning. Those with travel plans tonight through Wednesday morning are encouraged to check the latest road conditions before venturing out.
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Chelan County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 12:10:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Chelan County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Plain and Leavenworth. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grays Harbor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 05:45:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-13 05:23:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 145 PM PST. Target Area: Grays Harbor Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Washington Satsop River Near Satsop affecting Grays Harbor County. .Heavy rain over the south slopes of the Olympics will come to an end today. Rain totals for this event Tuesday and Wednesday along the south slopes could end up as high as 10 inches. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Satsop River Near Satsop. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, the Satsop River will flood...inundating farms...roads...and some residential areas. Erosion will likely damage some areas along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:15 AM PST Wednesday the stage was 40.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:15 AM PST Wednesday was 40.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to crest around 41.6 feet late this morning. The river will begin receding later this afternoon and fall below flood stage Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 08:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-12 10:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook Very cold temperatures this morning Temperatures across the north will remain below zero through mid- morning. Winds will be out of the south between 5 to 10 mph through this time. Temperatures will begin to rise late this morning, reaching into the teens during the afternoon. Dress for the cold this morning as you head out and take proper precautions to ensure exposed skin is covered to prevent frostbite and possible hypothermia. Don`t forget to bring pets inside.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 07:20:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-12 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Orofino, Grangeville Region; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST /9 AM PST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Montana and central and north central Idaho. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MST /9 AM PST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Chouteau, Fergus, Hill, Judith Basin, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 02:19:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-12 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blaine; Chouteau; Fergus; Hill; Judith Basin; Liberty There is a chance for mixed precipitation to fall over the eastern portions of central and north central Montana during the overnight hours. A mix of rain, freezing rain and snow is possible, mostly east of a line from Chester to Raynesford. Precipitation amounts will be light, generally less than 0.03 inches over the plains; however, with cold pavement temperatures, any rainfall could freeze on contact. Any ice accumulation will generally be less than a tenth of an inch, which could result in icy roadways and sidewalks. Those traveling overnight or early this morning, should be alert for quickly changing road conditions.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Snohomish by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 03:09:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-13 08:16:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this morning at 1015 AM PST. Target Area: Snohomish The National Weather Service in Seattle WA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Washington Stillaguamish River At Arlington affecting Snohomish County. .Heavy rain over the Northern and Central Cascades will come to an end this afternoon. The heavy rain will push the Stillaguamish at Arlington above flood stage this morning. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Stillaguamish River At Arlington. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, the Stillaguamish River will locally spill over its banks. Minor flooding around Silvana will occur including over Pioneer Highway. A stage of 14 feet on the Stillaguamish River corresponds roughly to Phase 2 in the Snohomish County Flood program. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:40 AM PST Wednesday the stage was 12.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early this morning to a crest of 15.4 feet late this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tonight. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clallam by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 06:20:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-13 05:31:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 230 PM PST. Target Area: Clallam The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Bogachiel River Near La Push affecting Clallam County. .Heavy rain will come to an end today over the Olympics and North Coast. The heavy rain will push the Bogachiel River near LaPush above flood stage today. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bogachiel River Near La Push. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 37.0 feet, the Bogachiel River will cause flooding of State Highway 110 near the Bogachiel bridge...closing the road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 PM PST Tuesday the stage was 34.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise and crest just above flood stage early this afternoon around 37.2 feet. The river will recede below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 37.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 14:57:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-12 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area; Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island; Misty Fjords; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area; Southern Inner Channels MODERATE RAINFALL AND GUSTY CONDITIONS EXPECTED THURSDAY INTO THE WEEKEND A low pressure is paired with a long fetch of moisture that will stream moderate amounts of precipitation starting as early as Thursday. Precipitation type is expected to be mostly rain, with possible mixing overnight in the central and northern locations. Up to 2 inches of slush is possible overnight. Total rainfall amounts range from 1.5 to 3.5 inches. Additional rainfall could cause rises along local rivers and streams in addition to ponding of water on roadways and low-lying areas. Hazards expected from this system include gusty winds in Sitka, Hydaburg, and Ketchikan areas, gale- force to low- end storm- force marine winds, and nuisance flooding for the rain on top of the snowpack.
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Mason, Skagit by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 10:22:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-12 18:30:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Mason; Skagit .Heavy rain over the area will come to an end today as the atmospheric river lifts north into British Columbia. A cold front will move through Thursday morning but rain amounts with the front are not expected to result in any additional flooding. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, King and Snohomish. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Tuesday rainfall amounts ranged from 5 to 7 inches in the Olympics, 3 to 4 inches along the coast and 2 to 4 inches in the Northern and Central Cascades. Another 1 to 1.5 inches is forecast for the mountains and coast today before the atmospheric river lifts north out of the area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MASON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Grundy by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-14 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-12 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Grundy; Hancock; Tama; Winnebago; Worth An area of light rain and freezing rain is tracking southeast over portions of north central Iowa this morning. Travelers may encounter sporadic slick roads conditions and are encouraged to use caution. Any rainfall should be east of the area by 10 AM.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA

