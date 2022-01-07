Japan tycoon Maezawa returns from space with business dreams

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines COLLECTOR CLIPPINGS. Fashion mogul Yusaku Maezawa is back from a 12-day jaunt in space, and said he plans to invest in space-related businesses, according to the Associated Press. Seen from space, the earth is “100 times more beautiful” than in any photo, he said. The AP also followed up on the recent deal that hedge-funder Michael Steinhardt reached with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office to surrender 180 looted antiquities. A 2,800-year-old inscription from the kingdom of Moab that Steinhardt has loaned to the Israel Museum, and that the D.A. did not flag in the agreement, “is of uncertain provenance,” according to the...

VISUAL ART ・ 2 DAYS AGO