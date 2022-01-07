ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Japan tycoon Maezawa returns from space with business dreams

By YURI KAGEYAMA - Associated Press
Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — “Space now,” was what Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa wanted to...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

"Do Nothing Rent-a-Man" offers safe space for women in Japan

Discipline, focus and teamwork are classic prescriptions for success, perhaps — nowhere more so than in the hard-working nation of Japan. But one man has carved his own strange path to fame and fortune by doing quite the opposite. From Tokyo, Lucy Craft has his story.
ASIA
Phys.org

Space business: The final (profitable) frontier

The snub-nosed craft resembles a shuttle-airplane mashup, and is the latest entrant in a profit-seeking push with staggering potential—and risks—for humans to visit, work or even live in space. The display of technology like the life-size model "Dream Chaser" ship at the CES tech show in Las Vegas...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yusaku Maezawa
Phys.org

With its single 'eye,' NASA's DART returns first images from space

Just two weeks after launching from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft has opened its "eye" and returned its first images from space—a major operational milestone for the spacecraft and DART team. After the violent vibrations of launch and the extreme temperature...
LAUREL, MD
Carscoops

The DMV Is A Weird Bus From Japan That Doubles As A Train

While there are plenty of weird vehicles all around the world, the DMV (Dual Mode Vehicle) from Japan definitely makes it in the top 10 since it works both as a bus and as a train. This hybrid means of transport is not just a prototype, since it was launched on December 25 and has already started operating.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

China builds ‘artificial moon’ to simulate low gravity inspired by a levitating frog

China has built an artificial moon research facility that simulates low-gravity environments, which will help it explore the satellite further.The facility, which will be officially launched in the coming months, can apparently make gravity “disappear” in an effect that can “last as long as you want” according to Li Ruilin, from the China University of Mining and Technology.The artificial moon itself is in a vacuum chamber, although it is only 60 centimetres in diameter compared to the 3,474.8 kilometres of the actual moon.The landscape is made up of rocks and dust like that on the Moon and is supported by...
ASTRONOMY
Times Daily

Energy monitor blames Russia for worsening Europe gas crisis

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The head of the International Energy Agency blamed Russia for worsening Europe's natural gas crisis, saying Wednesday that high prices and low storage levels largely stem from the behavior of state-owned gas supplier Gazprom. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tycoon#Ap#Japanese
Digital Trends

Cool space photo shows rare sight of ISS orbiting Earth at night

The International Space Station (ISS) is a marvel of human engineering and ingenuity, as well as scientific achievement and international cooperation. The facility has been orbiting Earth for the last two decades and was recently cleared to continue operating until at least 2030. Besides functioning as a space-based laboratory, the...
ASTRONOMY
japanculture-nyc.com

Contemporary Dance Festival Returns to Japan Society

Friday, January 14 at 7:30 p.m. (followed by a MetLife Meet-the-Artists Reception) Saturday, January 15 at 7:30 p.m. (followed by an Artist Q&A) Japan Society – 333 East 47th Street (between 1st and 2nd Avenues) Admission: $30 / $25 Japan Society members. Japan Society relaunches a proud tradition with...
THEATER & DANCE
ARTnews

Palais de Tokyo to Return to Experimental Roots with New Leader

With its last president having recently departed to oversee François Pinault’s collection, the Palais de Tokyo has found a new leader in Guillaume Désanges, a curator and critic who teased plans to bring the Paris museum back to its avant-garde foundations. Unlike the museum’s most recent president, Emma Lavigne, who came to the Palais de Tokyo in 2019 after having directed the Centre Pompidou-Metz, Désanges comes from a more experimental background. He is the founder of Work Method, a curatorial agency that bills itself as a “production structure,” and has, since 2013, run the art program of La Verrière, a Brussels...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Peter Max’s Guardian Sues Artist’s Daughter, Yusaku Maezawa Talks Space, and More: Morning Links for January 9, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines COLLECTOR CLIPPINGS. Fashion mogul Yusaku Maezawa is back from a 12-day jaunt in space, and said he plans to invest in space-related businesses, according to the Associated Press. Seen from space, the earth is “100 times more beautiful” than in any photo, he said. The AP also followed up on the recent deal that hedge-funder Michael Steinhardt reached with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office to surrender 180 looted antiquities. A 2,800-year-old inscription from the kingdom of Moab that Steinhardt has loaned to the Israel Museum, and that the D.A. did not flag in the agreement, “is of uncertain provenance,” according to the...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Tokyo, JP
Daily Mail

From Blue Origin's Orbital Reef 'business park' to Voyager's Space Hotel: Stunning concept images reveal the commercial space stations of the future as the ISS nears the end of its life

In the coming decades humans will be visiting space more frequently, and will be doing so in luxury, thanks to a number of new space station concepts, including a 'business park' by Blue Origin and a Voyager space hotel. More than 600 people have been into space since Yuri Gagarin...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
momtastic.com

Navy Sailor Returns From Japan to Surprise Mom for New Year’s Eve

Deployed Navy sailor, Isaac Wells, told his mom, Kara Spaulding, that she had a gift on the way for Christmas. He wouldn’t tell her what it was but specified it would be there between the 29th of December and the 1st of January. What Spaulding didn’t know — her...
MILITARY
Robb Report

GM’s New Electric Pontoon Boat Lets You and Your Friends Cruise the Lake Emissions Free

General Motors just made an electrifying foray into the marine industry. The nation’s largest automaker has officially pulled the wraps off a new battery-powered pontoon boat designed for the next generation of eco-conscious seafarers. The futuristic 25-footer, which was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas last week, was penned in partnership with Pure Watercraft. This Seattle-based outfit, which was established in 2011, specializes in building electric boats and propulsion systems. GM invested $150 million to acquire a 25 percent stake in the company last November, with the goal of creating zero-emissions vessels for the new era of boating. The...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
BGR.com

A giant asteroid that’s 3,500 feet wide is hurtling toward Earth right now

A giant asteroid over 3,500 feet wide is flying through space towards the Earth. Don’t worry, though, it isn’t going to hit us, but it will pass close by on January 18, 2022. Astronomers named it Asteroid 7498 (1994 PC1). The asteroid is roughly 2.5 times the height of New York’s Empire State Building. NASA considers it a potentially hazardous asteroid because of its size, and how close it flies close to the planet.
ASTRONOMY
Robb Report

Meet Air Yacht, a Bonkers Flying Superyacht Concept Powered by Two Helium Blimps

Is it a boat? Is it a plane? Well, folks, Lazzarini’s futuristic new concept is a bit of both. The disruptive design studio, which routinely delivers extreme marine creations, has just unveiled a flying superyacht called Air Yacht that looks as though it’s come straight from a sci-fi flick. The vessel’s tech is at the bleeding edge, too, with helium being the main source of fuel. Made from carbon fiber, the Air Yacht has one main 262-foot hull sandwiched between a pair of 492-foot airships. These two “floating balloons,” as Lazzarini describes them, will be divided into hives to store helium gas....
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy