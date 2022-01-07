ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Squid Game' Star Jung Ho-Yeon Reveals How The Show Changed Her Life

By Jennifer Manongdo
IBTimes
IBTimes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Actress Jung Ho-Yeon, who shot to fame after starring in the hit Netflix series “Squid Game,” revealed how her life has changed since she appeared as Player 067 in the hit dystopian drama. “My entire life changed in just one month,” she told Vogue for the magazine’s...

