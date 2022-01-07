ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who are the top 10 goalkeepers with the most penalty saves in the 21st century?

goal.com
 6 days ago

Buffon to Casillas - Ten goalkeepers who have saved the most number of penalties... Goalkeeping, without doubt, is one of the most important positions on a football pitch. A...

www.goal.com

The Independent

‘We need him desperately’: Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp stresses importance of Takumi Minamino

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits they “desperately” need forward Takumi Minamino to stay fit to cover for the absences of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.With two of his first-choice front line away for a month at the Africa Cup of Nations and Divock Origi still injured, the Reds boss is relying on Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and a fit-again Minamino.The Japan international has scored nine times in 45 appearances but two thirds of those goals have come in just five Carabao Cup ties, with the competition offering the 26-year-old his best opportunities since arriving from RB Salzburg two years ago.Minamino...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard hails Philippe Coutinho as ‘invaluable’ after successful medical

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says the loan signing of Philippe Coutinho “will be invaluable” after the Brazilian completed his medical.Villa announced on their official website that Coutinho’s medical was successful and he is currently in France obtaining a work permit.Gerrard told avfc.co.uk: “His presence will be invaluable given injuries and the AFCON tournament have reduced our attacking options.“He is a player I enjoyed playing with previously and I know the rest of the squad here at Aston Villa will benefit from his quality and experience.”Gerrard said that he hoped Coutinho will join his new team-mates on Wednesday at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Aston Villa prediction: How will FA Cup fixture play out tonight?

The final fixture of the FA Cup third round weekend takes place tonight as Manchester United host Aston Villa at Old Trafford. The match sees Villa manager Steven Gerrard return to face old rivals United for the first time since leaving Liverpool in 2015. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United face Aston Villa in FA Cup third roundUnited will be looking for a response after interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten start came to an end following a 1-0 defeat to Wolves in the Premier League last week. Villa claimed a surprise 1-0 win at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mohamed Salah ‘the perfect example’ for in-form West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen is using Mohamed Salah as his inspiration as he spearheads West Ham’s bid for glory on three fronts and edges closer to an England call-up.Bowen fired the Hammers into the fourth round of the FA Cup – and a meeting with non-league Kidderminster – with the second goal in a 2-0 win over Leeds.The 25-year-old has also starred in West Ham’s successful Europa League group-stage campaign as well as their climb to the brink of the Champions League spots in the Premier League.Bowen has even been touted for a move to Liverpool, but it is the influence of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Iker Casillas
Gianluigi Buffon
The Independent

I know how to do it – Daniel Podence hopes to repeat trophy wins at Wolves

Daniel Podence believes lifting domestic silverware in his native Portugal can help Wolves’ bid for FA Cup glory this season.Podence bagged a brace and started the move which allowed Nelson Semedo a simple finish for his first goal since May last year as Wolves eased into the fourth round with a 3-0 victory over Sheffield United at Molineux.Awaiting Wolves, who won the last of their four crowns in 1960, are Premier League rivals Norwich and Podence, a winner of the Taca de Liga with Moreirense and Sporting Lisbon, hopes they can go deep into the competition.“The cup games are special...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea and Man Utd midfielder exits latest, Newcastle splurge, Villa chase Digne

The transfer window is in full swing and you can follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals right here throughout the day. Chelsea and Manchester United both feature in this morning’s papers, with Blues midfielder Ross Barkley weighing up whether to depart Stamford Bridge on loan this January in order to find some more playing time. Barkley has featured only 12 times this season and was only a second-half substitute in Saturday’s FA Cup win over Chesterfield. “It depends what Ross wants and what possibilities there are and what makes sense,” said Tuchel. “We’ll see.”Meanwhile Manchester United have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The numbers behind Marcus Rashford’s flagging form for Manchester United

Marcus Rashford’s poor form continued with a subdued performance before he was substituted late in Manchester United’s FA Cup win over Aston Villa on Monday.Interim manager Ralf Rangnick insisted afterwards that Rashford was “trying hard” and training well but admitted a first goal since October – which would be only Rashford’s fourth of the season – would be important to his confidence.Here, we take a look at the numbers behind Rashford’s flagging form.Season of struggleRashford has scored only three goals in 15 appearances in all competitions this season, a long way down on his 20-goal form of the past two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Goalkeepers#Goalkeeping#Juventus
AFP

Real Madrid dominance leaves Barca hoping for Clasico upset in Spanish Super Cup semi

It is traditional to say there are no favourites in the Clasico but this time even Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was unable to keep up the pretence. For the past decade, there has been some justification in the usual platitudes, the assertion that games between Real Madrid and Barcelona have a rhythm unto themselves, that form is no measure and the victor will be the one that holds firmer in the heat of the battle. Any superiority has been fleeting, a strong run of form here, a vulnerable coach there. Sometimes the dynamic has depended simply on the competition the game has been played in. Since 2010, 40 meetings have brought 16 Barcelona victories, 10 draws and 14 wins for Real Madrid.
SOCCER
goal.com

Watch: Mane scores 97th-minute winner as Senegal beat Zimbabwe in Africa Cup of Nations

The Reds forward held his nerve from the penalty spot to get the pre-tournament favourites off to a winning start in Cameroon. Liverpool forward Sadio Mane held his nerve to convert a 97th-minute penalty for Senegal in their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opener against Zimbabwe, with the pre-tournament favourites getting off to a winning start.
FIFA
goal.com

Senegal v Zimbabwe Match Report, 10/01/22

It was a nervy finish to the opening Group B game as the Teranga Lions waited until the final minute of added time to secure maximum points. Sadio Mane scored a last-minute penalty to give Senegal a 1-0 win over Zimbabwe in their opening fixture at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.
SOCCER
Juventus F.C.
Inter Milan
goal.com

Algeria v Sierra Leone Match Report, 11/01/2022

The Desert Foxes came into the game as favourites but failed to get past the Leone Stars who were making a return to the competition after 26 years. Defending Africa Cup of Nations champions Algeria were held to a goalless draw by Sierra Leone in a Group E encounter staged at Omnisport Stadium in Douala on Tuesday evening.
SOCCER
The Independent

Is Barcelona vs Real Madrid on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Spanish Supercopa

Barcelona meet Real Madrid in the semi-final of the Spanish Supercopa on Wednesday evening, the two teams clashing in Saudi Arabia as part of the expanded four-team competition.Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club will meet in the other semi on Thursday, with the winners from the two games heading through to the final on Sunday night.Ferran Torres could make his debut for the Camp Nou team, as they have now been able to register the forward finally, and he produced a negative Covid test in time to travel for El Clasico. Pedri is similarly back in the squad having earlier tested...
UEFA
goal.com

GOAL take your predictions ahead of Nigeria vs Egypt

GOAL’s Ed Dove took predictions and prognostics from Super Eagles supporters ahead of their Group D Afcon opener. GOAL Africa opened the floor to Super Eagles and Pharaohs fans alike on Monday evening, as we opened the floor for Nigeria fans to give their predictions and prognostics ahead of Tuesday’s Africa Cup of Nations showdown.
SOCCER
goal.com

Afcon 2021: Bertrand Traore the latest Nations Cup star to test Covid positive

The opening week of the Afcon has seen almost every team impacted by the coronavirus as coaches struggle to juggle their playing personnel. Burkina Faso talisman and Aston Villa forward Bertrand Traore has become the latest Africa Cup of Nations star to receive a positive Covid diagnosis as the tournament continues to be beset by cases of the virus.
SOCCER
goal.com

Rohr: Why Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Akpeyi lost Super Eagles number one spot

The 35-year-old last featured for the Super Eagles at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals and has had to settle for the bench since then. Former Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has listed reasons why Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has struggled to keep his starting spot in the national team.
SOCCER

