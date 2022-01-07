Barcello, Traore lift BYU over Pacific 73-51

The Cleveland Cavaliers have established themselves as one of the NBA’s most entertaining teams so far this season. Unfortunately, a move that the organization made on Sunday may hurt their standing among neutral fans. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers plan to waive center Tacko Fall. The...
First, it was no one could play San Diego State. Now San Diego State can't play, either. The Aztecs men's basketball team officially went on COVID-19 pause Tuesday, scrapping at least Saturday's game at New Mexico and possibly the Jan. 18 contest at home against UNLV. The university tested the entire team Monday, and enough players were quarantined from positive tests or contact tracing that they can't meet the Mountain West minimum of seven.
Trayce Jackson-Davis had 13 points and 12 rebounds and Indiana beat Minnesota 73-60 on Sunday. With a Minnesota defense concentrating on Jackson-Davis, who averages just under 20 points a game, the Hoosiers responded with five players scoring in double figures including Xavier Johnson with 14 points, Rob Phinisee 13, Parker Stewart 12 and Race Thompson 10. Still, Jackson-Davis posted his sixth double-double this season and the 27th of his career.
January 9, 2022 — (KUTV) - Walk on quarterback Bryson Barnes came off the bench to lead the Utes to a game tying touchdown at the Rose Bowl. While most people were amazed the story of the backup who went from pig farmer to Pasadena, Barnes high school coach, Thayne Marshall, has been collecting stories about the prodigy for years. Marshall joined David James on Talkin' Sports to share some little-known stories about the Ute quarterback. Watch the interview here.
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — University of Utah defensive tackles coach Sione Po'uha announced on Tuesday of his retirement from coaching. He spent the last three seasons with the Utes' football program. Po'uha, 42, played for graduated from Utah, and he was a student assistant coach for the Utes...
San Diego State’s Matt Bradley has been named Mountain West Player of the Week. Bradley led the Aztecs in scoring with 26 points to go along with 7 rebounds in the Aztecs’$2 30 point win over previously unbeaten Colorado State.
