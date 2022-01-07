Barcello, Traore lift BYU over Pacific 73-51

First, it was no one could play San Diego State. Now San Diego State can't play, either. The Aztecs men's basketball team officially went on COVID-19 pause Tuesday, scrapping at least Saturday's game at New Mexico and possibly the Jan. 18 contest at home against UNLV. The university tested the entire team Monday, and enough players were quarantined from positive tests or contact tracing that they can't meet the Mountain West minimum of seven.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO