Two major pieces of work are heading to Apple TV+. A limited series called Manhunt has been ordered, and a biopic of Audrey Hepburn is also being worked on. Manhunt, is based on the book by James Swanson and depicts the search to find John Wilkes Booth, who assassinated U.S President Abraham Lincoln. Tobias Menzies is set to star as Edwin Stanton, President Lincoln’s War Secretary and friend, Variety reported. The show will also detail the contributions of Black historical figures such as Mary Simms. She was a former slave of the doctor who both treated the assassin and provided him with safe harbor. Monica Beletsky, who has an overall deal with Apple TV+, will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner.

