Pagan Min, the iconic villain of Far Cry 4, is making a comeback in the second major DLC for Far Cry 6 which is available next week. The aim of the Season Pass for Far Cry 6 is to flesh out and add new depth to previous antagonists as seen with the previous DLC Vaas: Insanity. In Pagan: Control players will have the opportunity to dive into the character’s fractured psyche as he is confronted with his guilt and regrets. Pagan Min was one of the more morally ambiguous villains of the series and the new DLC also provides an opportunity to explore his past with Troy Baker returning to reprise the role.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO