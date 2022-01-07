ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Box Office Hit $21.4 Billion in 2021, Says Analyst

By Patrick Frater
Connecticut Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal cinema box office reached $21.4 billion in 2021, according to calculations by researcher Gower Street Analytics. Powered by a “Spider-Man: No Way Home” surge in the last month, the annual total is a 78% gain on 2020. But last year’s cumulative was less than half of the $41.3 billion average...

Variety

Overseas Box Office for French Films Up 5.5% in 2021; China Becomes Top Territory

French films grossed €91.4 million ($103 million) from 14.8 million admissions overseas last year, a 5.5% year-on-year increase, while China became the top territory for French film fare, ahead of Russia and Spain. Figures were unveiled by French promotion org Unifrance during a day of conferences hosted as part of its Rendez-Vous event in Paris. While theaters around the world were once again closed for several months last year, as many as 719 French films released internationally, a 17.7% year-on-year increase. In spite of the ongoing pandemic, French movies also shined at major film festivals with Audrey Diwan’s “Happening” and Julia Ducournau’s...
MOVIES
Variety

China Box Office: Disney’s ‘Encanto’ Draws $3.22 Million in Quiet Debut

After a rocky 2021 in China, Hollywood kicked off 2022 with its first revenue-share studio release of the year in Disney’s lush animated movie “Encanto.” The musical family film conjured up $3.22 million in the Middle Kingdom, according to data from the Maoyan platform. The Colombia-set musical about the boisterous Madrigal family and their magical gifts placed sixth at the box office, behind a slew of holdover local titles. “Encanto” grossed $43.3 million in theaters over its five-day Thanksgiving weekend stateside back in November before releasing on Disney Plus near the Christmas holiday. It has grossed $92.4 million in the U.S. and...
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Tops A Spectacular $1.5 Billion At The Worldwide Box Office

While Omicron continues to cause concern across the globe, it appears there's no stopping Spider-Man: No Way Home. This weekend, the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios movie earned $33 million in North America, a 41% drop from the previous weekend. That's actually a better result than many box office analysts initially predicted (which was somewhere around the $30 million mark).
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Garfield
Deadline

Worldwide Box Office Climbed 78% In 2021 To $21.4 Billion Amid Covid Flux As ‘Spider-Man’ Brought The Year Home: Global Studio Rankings

Given the ongoing pandemic with regard to global box office, it’s tempting to say “The more things change, the more things stay the same.” To wit: Disney still leads all studios worldwide, piracy remains a major concern, and many markets are still in Covid-induced flux. But when looking back over 2021 versus 2020, there are some key differences and highlights. Thank heavens, or at least, thank the Toretto family, Godzilla and Kong, James Bond and phenom Spider-Man to name a few headliners who proved that when product is available in cinemas, audiences will embrace the communal experience. Numbers were up significantly...
MOVIES
Connecticut Post

China Lifts Asia-Pacific to 64% Box Office Gain in 2021, Says Analyst

Theatrical box office in four of the biggest territories in Asia-Pacific grew by nearly 64% in the first months of 2021, to hit $8.22 billion, said S&P Global Market Intelligence. The gain was achieved despite the ongoing negative impact of coronavirus on cinema operations and on film release schedules. S&P...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#Chinatown#Global Box Office Hit#Gower Street Analytics#The North American#Chinese#Asian#Emea
Deadline

Disney Claims $1.17B, While Sony Says $1B+: The Conundrum Of The 2021 Domestic Box Office Marketshare

“Are you really doing a domestic box office marketshare piece?” Such is the whine from several studio insiders and corp comms folk. Of course, we are. Why wouldn’t we? In the best and worst of times, in the published horserace of box office dollars, we still need to know where the studios stand when all the dust settles — even if the pandemic kept business at bay with $4.55 billion for 2021 in U.S. and Canada, below the expected $5.2 billion. What continues to frustrate many major studio theatrical executives in this annual exercise is how the Disney-Fox merger continues to tip the...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Indian Box Office Hit ‘Pushpa,’ Starring Allu Arjun, Sets Amazon Streaming Date – Global Bulletin

Telugu-language film “Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1,” starring Allu Arjun, will stream on Amazon Prime Video from Jan. 7. The film will also stream in the Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Set in the Seshachalam forests situated in Andhra Pradesh, south India, the film follows truck driver Pushpa Raj (Arjun), who is involved in the smuggling of red sandalwood trees. The film marks the Telugu debut of Malayalam cinema star Fahadh Faasil and also stars Rashmika Mandanna.
MOVIES
The Press

New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Infection Control, with the Market to Reach $62.3 Billion Worldwide by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Infection Control - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MARKETS
digitalspy.com

Why Spider-Man: No Way Home has been a box-office smash hit

Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers follow. Before Spider-Man: No Way Home swung into cinemas, it felt like it would be a while until we saw a billion-dollar hit at the box office due to the changed marketplace. It was thought that the $774 million haul of No Time to Die...
MOVIES
