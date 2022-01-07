Economic reality casts uncertain future for Chinese SL

North Korea has fired a second missile within the space of one week, the Japanese and South Korean militaries have reported.South Korea’s military confirmed the launch of an “unidentified projectile” from the east coast of the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday morning, local time, but gave no more details.The latest test launch came a day after the United States mission to the United Nations – along with Albania, France, Ireland, Japan, and the UK – issued a joint statement condemning North Korea’s test of an alleged hypersonic missile last week.North Korea reported – through its state news agency KCNA – that,...
