Banned from the Olympics by IOC, NKorea puts blame elsewhere

By HYUNG-JIN KIM - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Friday said it would skip next month’s Beijing Olympics because of the COVID-19...

Daily Mail

Kim Jong Un continues to look slimmer than ever as he addresses officials on North Korea's 'next stage of victory' amid economic crisis caused by Covid and sanctions

Kim Jong Un is looking slimmer than ever in new photos released by state media yesterday. The North Korean leader, 37, appeared noticeably trim in the photos released by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), which were taken during a key ruling party meeting - a forum he has previously used to make major New Year policy announcements.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Bach
Reuters

North Korea's Kim talks food not nukes for 2022

SEOUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un capped off his 10th year in power with a speech that made more mention of tractor factories and school uniforms than nuclear weapons or the United States, according to summaries by state media on Saturday. North Korea's main goals...
POLITICS
IFLScience

Video Explains Why It Is So Difficult To Escape From North Korea

Since the Korean War in the 1950s, hundreds of thousands of people are believed to have escaped from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea AKA North Korea. These defectors undertake a perilous journey to leave the Asian country, one that has become even more difficult in recent years as authorities have more efficiently cracked down on these escape routes. And the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't helped, as stricter border controls have been enforced to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing Olympics#Summer Olympics#Nkorea#Ioc#Ap
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea moves to stem a rise in insubordination within its military

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. After a North Korean army officer threatened his superior with a weapon and another attempted suicide when higher-ranking officers ignored his pleas for help, the country’s politburo is taking steps to stem what leaders fear may be a rising trend of insubordination within the military.
MILITARY
arcamax.com

North Korea apparently fires missile after Kim dismisses talks

North Korea appears to have launched its first ballistic missile in about two months, just days after leader Kim Jong Un indicated that returning to stalled nuclear talks with the U.S. was a low priority for him this year. North Korea fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile from...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

North Korea Conducts First Missile Test of 2022, Neighbors Say

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - North Korea launched a suspected ballistic missile Wednesday, South Korea and Japan reported, Pyongyang's first weapons test of the new year. The North fired what appeared to be a single ballistic missile from an inland area toward the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said. The missile traveled for about 500 kilometers, according to Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi.
WORLD
UPI News

U.S. limits travel from military bases in Japan, South Korea

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Defense Department has agreed to keep its troops on bases in Japan and limit activities off installations in Korea amid surging cases COVID-19 cases. On Sunday, U.S. Forces Japan and the nation's government announced the rule will take effect Monday and will last for 14 days.
TRAVEL
SFGate

North Korea calls for troops' greater loyalty to Kim

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Thursday urged its 1.2 million troops to unite behind leader Kim Jong Un and defend him with their lives, as the country celebrated the 10th anniversary of Kim’s ascension to supreme commander of the military. The anniversary comes as North...
WORLD
AFP

US briefly halts some flights after second N.Korea missile launch in days

The United States briefly halted some flights on its west coast after North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile, its second weapons test in less than a week, officials said Tuesday. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) revealed it had "temporarily paused departures at some airports along the West Coast" on Monday evening local time after the launch, which South Korea's military warned showed clear signs of "progress" from last week's test. The launch came as the UN Security Council met in New York to discuss last week's test of what Pyongyang called a hypersonic missile, though Seoul has cast doubt on that claim. But the South Korean military said the "suspected ballistic missile" launched Tuesday Korean time had reached hypersonic speeds.
MILITARY

