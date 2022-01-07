Banned from the Olympics by IOC, NKorea puts blame elsewhere

The United States briefly halted some flights on its west coast after North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile, its second weapons test in less than a week, officials said Tuesday. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) revealed it had "temporarily paused departures at some airports along the West Coast" on Monday evening local time after the launch, which South Korea's military warned showed clear signs of "progress" from last week's test. The launch came as the UN Security Council met in New York to discuss last week's test of what Pyongyang called a hypersonic missile, though Seoul has cast doubt on that claim. But the South Korean military said the "suspected ballistic missile" launched Tuesday Korean time had reached hypersonic speeds.

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO