The Only 1957 Corvette Super Sport Revs up for Auction

By Matthew Skwarczek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As heritage-laden as the Z06 is, it’s by no means the only iconic high-performance Corvette. Chevrolet’s sports car has a long history of even-sportier trims, like ‘ZR1’ and ‘Grand Sport.’ But even amongst this hallowed crowd, there’s one Corvette that stands out strong: the one-of-one 1957 Corvette Super Sport. And soon,...

Related
gmauthority.com

Rare 1962 Pontiac Grand Prix Super Duty Heads To Auction

Two years before John DeLorean’s brainchild Pontiac GTO made muscle car history, the 1962 Pontiac Grand Prix Super Duty was flexing its horsepower muscles. With a 421 cubic-inch V8 rated at 405 horsepower (some assert real output was north of 465 ponies), the 1962 Grand Prix Super Duty cleared a path for all the Pontiac muscle cars to come. Only 16 copies of the Grand Prix Super Duty left the factory, due in no small part to the SD option adding $2,000 to the base sticker price of $3,490.
BUYING CARS
tastecaliforniatravel.com

A Classic Corvette

Editor’s note: Most weekdays I would ride to school with a friend. Fred had an older Chevrolet sedan; a 1950 or ’51 model, I think. It wasn’t glamorous transportation, but it was reliable and got us from our parents’ homes to the campus of Sacramento State College. As a 17-year-old college freshman, I had yet to purchase my first vehicle (a ’53 Ford Victoria), so our arrangement couldn’t have been called a car pool. My part of the deal was probably to kick in for gas now and then.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Motorious

Proud Porsche 911 Carrera Stuns At Auction

Your Porsche collection isn't complete without this Carrera. Porsche is one of Germany’s leading brands in the sports car section of the automotive world for their consistent history of winning races with little more than some excellent engineering and a lot of grit. Of course, this incredible attitude towards the pure competition and blood-curdling speed of racing has led the brand to produce some of the world’s fastest road racing champions. Vehicles such as 911 are particularly iconic within the automotive world. It combines the sheer raw driving experience and performance of a true-blooded race car with the luxury and interior design of a classic German grand tourer.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1956 Chevy Bel Air ‘Lonnie’ Is A Custom Build

With tons of power, performance, and style, this beautiful classic is a masterful creation of modern engineering. The mid-50s were a fabulous time for the classic Chevrolet vehicles that we all know and loved because of the sweeping body lines and powerful V8s under the hood of these massive vehicles. One particular car that still lives on today as a top-rated vehicle of choice for many classic car enthusiasts is the Chevy Bel Air. This may seem like a bit of an obvious statement as these things can be found at nearly any drag strip, car show, or museum that deals in vintage vehicles. But, of course, the top dogs of the muscle car world are the dragsters, originals, and resto-mods because these types of cars show remarkable performance and style with the versatility and grace of an American classic. So what if you're looking to get your hands on one of these three classic icons.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Competition Carbon Cooking Up C8 Corvette-Based V12 Cadillac

The Cadillac Blackwing sedans are impressive, no doubt about it, but when it comes to scratching that mid-engine itch, it takes something like the Cadillac Cien concept to satisfy. Now, however, it looks as though the folks at Competition Carbon are cooking up this tasty V-12-powered Cadillac supercar for SEMA 2022, based on the C8 Corvette.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Listen To The Juicy C8 Corvette Stingray Start Up, Exhaust And Rev: Video

With all of the excitement coming from the release of the Chevrolet C8 Corvette Z06 and its flat-planed exhaust note, it’s easy to forget that the “entry-level” C8 Corvette Stingray can still offer a pleasing aural experience, courtesy of its atmospheric 6.2L LT2 V8, which pumps out up to 495 horsepower and up to 470 pound-feet of torque (on models equipped with the optional performance exhaust).
CARS
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This Ultra-Rare 1965 Mustang Shelby GT350R Is Heading Back to Auction

The story of how Carroll Shelby was enlisted to turn Ford’s quotidian Mustang into a race car has been hashed and rehashed, embellished with sprigs of editorial parsley and, ultimately, served on a silver platter ever since the first Ford Shelby GT350 rolled out of Shelby’s shop in Venice, California, circa January of 1965. It’s generally agreed that only 562 examples of the 1965 model-year cars were made, making it the most desirable of all Shelby Mustangs and a top-tier collectible. But as I’ve alluded more than once, apropos of the denizens in George Orwell’s book Animal Farm, some cars are...
BUYING CARS
vette-vues.com

Rare, Ground-Pounding, 1969 L88 Corvette Goes to Auction with Rock Crushing M22

Rare, Ground-Pounding, 1969 L88 Corvette Goes to Auction with Rock Crushing M22. Rare, Ground-Pounding, Fathom Green 1969 L88 Corvette for sale at the Mecum Auction in Kissimmee January 8, 2022. Source: Mecum Auction’s website. The 35th Anniversary Bloomington Gold Corvette Show was held at Pheasant Run Resort and Spa,...
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Chevy Camaro Is the Worst-Selling Muscle Car of 2021

Muscle cars are always in a race to see which is the fastest and coolest car, but for automakers, it’s a race to see who can sell the most. So, while the Chevy Camaro is one of the best and most powerful muscle cars on the market, it’s also, unfortunately, the worst-selling muscle car of the year. While the chip shortage hit Chevy hard, the Chevrolet Camaro was the worst-selling muscle car of 2021 for more reasons than that.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Chevy Corvette Is the Most Satisfying Car, According to Consumer Reports

Before you purchase a new car, there is a great deal of excitement. You look forward to driving your new car and experiencing many of its features. While it’s difficult to live up to expectations, some car models do. Consumer Reports did a study to determine the satisfaction level for new car purchases for 2022 models. The 2022 Chevy Corvette Stingray came out on top as the most satisfying car.
CARS
gmauthority.com

C1 Chevy Corvette Go-Kart For Sale Is An Ultra-Affordable Classic

The average market rate for a well-kept 1958 Chevy Corvette with the base 282 cubic inch V8 engine, according to Hagerty’s online valuation tool, is about $83,500. That’s a lot of money to spend on an occasional weekend toy, especially in this day and age of rapid inflation and rising commodity prices, but we may have found an alternative for cash-strapped Chevy fans.
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

First 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Will Be Auctioned Off For Charity

The very first production example of the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will be auctioned off for charity later this month by Barrett-Jackson. Funds raised from the sale of the Corvette Z06 will benefit Operation Homefront, a charity that assists military families. Importantly, production of the Corvette Z06 has yet to commence so the winner won’t actually walk away with the keys to the new supercar on the day and will instead secure the very first VIN and have the opportunity of speccing out the car to their taste.
ADVOCACY
Motor1.com

Modern Chevy Chevelle Convertible Is Really A Camaro, And It's For Sale

This combination of Camaro and Chevelle has carbon fiber body panels, Brembo brakes, and a custom interior. Do you like classic Chevys but prefer something with a few modern amenities? Then, check out this bizarre 2013 Camaro ZL1 Convertible with a conversion to look like a 1969 Chevelle. Mecum will auction it on Sunday, January 16, as part of its Kissimmee, Florida, sale.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

1977 Chevy Chevette Time Capsule Up For Grabs

A ridiculously well-kept 1977 Chevy Chevette was recently listed for sale via Bring-A-Trailer, presenting a rather rare opportunity to own a mint condition version of the hugely popular 1970s commuter car. While the Chevy Chevette is not rare by any stretch (GM sold roughly 2.8 million examples of the efficient...
BUYING CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

First Chevy C8 Corvette Z06 to Be Sold at Barrett-Jackson Auction

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is likely to be the most extreme sports car ever to be assembled in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Thanks to the folks at Barrett-Jackson, one lucky collector will have a chance to take home the first retail production example at the firm's 2022 Scottsdale auction. Unveiled...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
MotorBiscuit

Gulf One, the Corvette Z06’s Racing C2 Grandpa, Is up for Grabs

Next to the ZR1, the Z06 is the high-performance Corvette trim, and the C8 version is shaping up to be a full-blown supercar. Naturally, though, neither Corvette sprung up out of nowhere. The OG C4 ZR1 owes its existence to the original NSX and some brand-ownership serendipity. As for the Z06, its roots lie in racing. Specifically, in a very special C2 Corvette that’s about to hit the auction block: the 1963 Gulf One.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

One-Owner 1989 Chevrolet Blazer Hits the Auction Block

It's happening now! Vehicles are going up on the block at the Mecum Auctions event in Kissimmee, Florida—taking place January 6-16, 2022, with anything from cool motorcycles to classics, hot rods, luxury vehicles, and of course, neat 4x4s. And among those 4x4s we've found browsing around the Kissimmee, Florida auction on the Mecum site is this super sano, one-owner 1989 Chevrolet Blazer with less than 100,000 miles on the ticker!
KISSIMMEE, FL
MotorTrend Magazine

Go From Zero to Hero With This 1957 Chevy Bel Air Gasser

Ok, so you've decided you want to get into hot rodding, but you're on a tight budget and you don't have the patience for a two-year build. Or maybe you're too busy working, and being worked over, by life to spin wrenches in the garage to build your dream ride. Well, contrary to what the internet trolls say, there's no shame in buying a done, or mostly done, hot rod to enjoy and tweak to your vision.
BUYING CARS
