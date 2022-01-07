ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rahway, NJ

Rahway over Summit - Boys basketball recap

By Jason Bernstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Isaiah Gurley scored 16 points for Rahway in a 51-49 victory over Summit in Summit. Kenneth Posy had 13 points and Savion Gallemore...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Monroe over Perth Amboy - Girls basketball recap

Evangelina Francisco led Monroe with 18 points in its 66-17 win against Perth Amboy in Monroe. Avery Labaska and Haley Higgins were the other two top scorers for Monroe (2-2) with 14 and 10 points, respectively. Vanessa Rivas picked up seven points for Perth Amboy (0-4). The N.J. High School...
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
NJ.com

Rancocas Valley over Bordentown - Boys basketball recap

Donovan Ross led Rancocas Valley with 20 points in its 54-48 win against Bordentown in Mount Holly. Giani Blango compiled nine points for Rancocas Valley (6-2). Myles Hansford went for 18 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals while Zach Matthews turned in 16 points, three assists and one rebound for Bordentown (3-6).
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 17 Ewing over Lawrence - Girls basketball recap

Joi Johnson’s 21 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks led Ewing, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, cruised to a 73-17 victory over Lawrence in Ewing. Te’Yala Delfosse had 14 points, nine assists, five rebounds and five steals for Ewing (6-0), which sprinted out to a 25-4 first quarter lead. Rhian Stokes contributed seven points, 10 assists, eight rebounds and five steals, Jamie Allen added 14 points with seven rebounds, and Mekyla Durham scored 10 points.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Cedar Grove over Ferris - Boys basketball recap

Alfonso Lombardi scored 11 points for Cedar Grove in its 46-27 victory against Ferris in Cedar Grove. Nick Iannacone was the second-leading scorer for Cedar Grove (4-3) with nine points. Conroy Edwards had seven points for Ferris (1-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summit, NJ
Sports
City
Rahway, NJ
City
Summit, NJ
NJ.com

Edison defeats Sayreville - Boys basketball recap

Joseph Greer scored 17 points as Edison defeated Sayreville 74-51 in Sayreville. Elisha White and Niko Barnes added 15 points each, with Brian Hobson having 11 and Selbin Sabio having 10. Edison (5-3) trailed 17-14 after the first quarter, but would outscore Sayreville 18-10 to leadn 32-27 at the half....
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Columbia over University - Boys basketball recap

Jaden Myers turned in 21 points, four assists, one rebound and one steal for Columbia in its 83-65 victory against University in Maplewood. Andrew Rowley delivered 18 points, 10 boards, two assists and two steals for Columbia (2-3). Jalen Robinson compiled 16 points, nine dimes, seven rebounds, four steals and one block in the win.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Morristown-Beard over Hanover Park - Girls basketball recap

Skylar Reale lifted Morristown-Beard with 16 points and 13 rebounds in its 45-39 victory over Hanover Park in East Hanover. Brooke Sandler had 14 points for Morristown-Beard (3-1). Alyssa Alfano guided Hanover Park (3-4) with 12 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
EAST HANOVER, NJ
NJ.com

Wayne Valley over West Milford - Boys basketball recap

Kam Green made four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 21 points as Wayne Valley defeated West Milford, 79-48, in Wayne. Drake Flower scored 14 points for Wayne Valley (6-2), which broke the game wide open with a 32-9 third quarter surge. Krenar Shaqiri had 12 points and Nick Ender added 11.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#The Boys#Imevar Justice#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Mgbako powers No. 4 Gill St. Bernard’s past Franklin - Boys basketball recap

Mackenzie Mgbako’s 28 points and 15 rebounds fueled Gill St. Bernard’s, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 95-57 victory over Franklin in Somerset. Denver Anglin had 21 points with six assists for Gill St. Bernard’s (4-2), which erupted for 30 first quarter points. Nassir Cunningham added 12 points with seven rebounds and Geancarlo Pejuero chipped in 11 points and six rebounds. Peter Mauro and Luke Ruggiero scored seven points apiece.
FRANKLIN, NJ
NJ.com

Pinelands tops Jackson Liberty in OT - Girls basketball recap

Bridget Dudas put up 41 points to lead Pinelands past Jackson Liberty 52-48 in overtime in Jackson. The game was tied at 41 after the fourth quarter, but Pinelands (1-4) went on an 11-7 run in overtime. Ariana Broughton of Jackson Liberty (0-6) had a double-double with 28 points, 17...
JACKSON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Southern tops Toms River North - Boys basketball recap

Nick Devane put up 14 points and seven rebounds as Southern edged out Toms River North 57-55 in Toms River. Southern (3-5) led 45-41 at the end of the third until Toms River North tied the game late in the fourth. However, Nolan Schubiger hit the game-winning layup with two seconds left in the game. It also outscored Toms River North from the free-throw line 13-7.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Tenafly defeats Passaic Valley - Boys ice hockey recap

Constantinos Raftis scored five goals and had an assist as Tenafly shut out Passaic Valley 10-0 at Mackay Ice Rink in Englewood. Devin Knause added two goals with Chris Bafer, Sophia Crosby and Isaac Wilk having a goal each. Michael Crosby led the game with three assists, Aidan Marom, Knause and Ben Garth had two and Max Jimenez and Bafer had one. Jan Balasack recorded the shut-out with seven saves.
TENAFLY, NJ
NJ.com

No. 15 Don Bosco Prep over DePaul - Boys basketball recap

Isaiah Brown and David Musial recorded 12 points apiece for Don Bosco Prep, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 64-46 victory against DePaul in Ramsey. Dylan Harper went for 11 points as the second-leading scorer for Don Bosco Prep (8-1). Johnny Cotton and Tyler Koenig posted 13...
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

Mater Dei defeats Point Pleasant Beach - Girls basketball recap

Madison Lopez led Mater Dei in scoring with nine points as it bested Point Pleasant Beach, 37-30 in Point Pleasant Beach. Mater Dei (3-3) didn’t have a double-digit scorer, but it got scoring in bunches from a number of different sources. Stephanie Mildner put up eight points, and Shelby Barksdale scored seven, while Jenna Daquel scored six.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
NJ.com

No. 4 St. John Vianney over Monmouth - Wrestling recap

St. John Vianney, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, recorded six wins by pin on the way to a one-sided victory on the road over Monmouth, 51-30. Blake Geibel (126), Joe Giordano (132) and Ryan Cawley (165) each earned first-minute pins while Cole Stangle (144) and Ryan Buchanan (285) had second-period pins for St. John Vianney (2-2), which beat River Dell but fell to Gov. Livingston and Northern Highlands in a quad-match on Saturday.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey Times swimming notebook: Clearview’s Sherrill, Rosenberger diving well

The Tri-County Conference completed its fourth set of batch diving meets Monday at the Gloucester County Institute of Technology pool in Deptford Township. One diver who is continuing to post strong numbers is Peyton Sherrill of the Clearview High girls’ swimming team. In Monday’s dive batch competition, the sophomore had the top score of 225.8, a season-high total.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Hopewell Valley over Nottingham - Boys ice hockey recap

Cole Beck posted a hat trick for Hopewell Valley in its 4-1 win against Nottingham at the Mercer County Skating Center in West Windsor. Joe Greenspoon had the other goal for Hopewell Valley (5-3-1), which saw Lucas Gaissert deliver two assists and Liam Yeoman, Dylan Yasher and Michael Boyer each turn in one. Blake Echternacnt made 13 saves in the victory.
HOPEWELL, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
181K+
Followers
89K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy