Shiba Inu price analysis appears to be bearish today. The strongest support is present at $0.00002746. Yhe strongest resistance is present at $0.00004019. The Shiba Inu price analysis shows the price of SHIB/USD suffering a decline over the past few days. With the volatility on the rise again, the price is sure to undergo an increment or a further decline; the price struggles at the $0.00003000 mark after reaching the $0.00002809 mark on January 9, 2022. The market remains bearish, which could lead to further decline. However, with fluctuations, this may not be the case. The current price of SHIB/USD is $0.00002809.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO